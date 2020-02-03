Daily Brew: Texans players check in during Super Bowl weekend

With Super Bowl LIV festivities in full swing this weekend in Miami, a number of Houston Texans players checked in from around the country:
Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins were among players attending the 9th annual NFL Honors awards ceremony on Saturday:
D.J. Reader, nominated for the Walter Payton Many of the Year, also checked in from the Super Bowl Experience in Miami:
J.J. Watt was on the set of "Saturday Night Live" as the special guest host:
Watson returned to Houston to cheer on the Houston Rockets on Sunday:
No matter where they were, players were watching Super Bowl LIV. The Clemson love was strong on Twitter:
And, of course, that epic halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez earned a few tweets too: