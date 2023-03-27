DeMeco Ryans excited for "one-two punch" backfield combo of Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary 

Mar 27, 2023 at 03:32 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Houston Texans received a shot of adrenaline to their run game last season with an impressive rookie performance by Dameon Pierce. This year, Pierce will get some much-needed support with the addition of fifth-year veteran Devin Singletary.

"Yeah, excited to have both those guys," Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said at the annual spring league meeting in Arizona Monday. "Dameon has shown a lot from his rookie season. He's shown that he's a really good player and being able to add Devin there with him to have sort of that one-two punch to have those guys balance each other out, I think it'll be really great addition for us. Excited for what Devin can bring. He's hungry to show that he can do more, so excited to have him in Houston."

Singletary, signed as a free agent on March 21, spent his previous four seasons as a Buffalo Bill, putting up back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus scrimmage yards. A third-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Singletary started 56 of 61 games he appeared in with the Bills, rushing for 672 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He caught 145 career passes for 971 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pierce finished his rookie campaign with 1,1014 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) despite landing on IR with a season-ending ankle injury that caused him to miss the final four games. Pierce, named a Pro Bowl alternate, averaged 72.2 rushing yards per game, which ranked eighth in the NFL and first among all rookie running backs.

During a community event at the Houston Texans Teen Club this month, Pierce said he had been working out with the team’s strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks this offseason, looking to improve in year two. Even if the workload lightens up some for Pierce with the addition of Singletary, Ryans still plans on feeding the young running back.

"He (Pierce) showed some toughness, he showed some competitive fight in him," Ryans said. "I love the way he runs, I love his style, and it's a style that I really want to continue to feed him. I think that style of running is just -- it excites the entire team. He runs with an attitude that I really like and want to see him continue to build his game off of that, but I'm excited to see where Dameon – his growth from year one to year two."

Related Content

news

What DB Jimmie Ward brings to Texans defense

A 10-year veteran with the San Francisco 49ers, Jimmie Ward brings exactly what DeMeco Ryans wants.

news

Texans to begin voluntary offseason program April 11 | Daily Brew

Check out the key dates in the Houston Texans 2023 offseason workout program.

news

Draft Profile: OLB Nolan Smith

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, OLB Nolan Smith.

news

6 things to know about QB Case Keenum

Here are five things to know about the Houston Texans new-ish quarterback, Case Keenum.

news

Nick Caserio outlines offseason plans | Daily Brew

GM Nick Caserio outlines a busy month ahead for the Houston Texans this offseason.

news

Draft Profile: DT Jalen Carter

J.C. Shelton, who covers Georgia football for USA Today Sports and hosts the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DT Jalen Carter.

news

Draft Profile: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Vinny Hardy, covers the Wildcats and hosts the "BLeav in Kentucky" podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Will Levis.

news

Top-ranked Texans special teams aim higher in 2023 under Frank Ross | Daily Brew

Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross is aiming even higher in 2023 with the No. 1 ranked Texans unit.

news

How DC Matt Burke, DeMeco Ryans realized they aligned on defensive philosophy

Both DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke quickly realized what others had been telling them for years, that their defensive philosophies were a match.

news

Draft Profile: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Zach Goodall, who covers the Florida Gators for Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, QB Anthony Richardson.

news

Combine Buzz: Casual name-dropping and random run-ins | Deep Slant

The NFL Combine is a great way to catch a glimpse of head coaches, general managers, television personalities and media from all over the country.

Advertising