DeAndre Hopkins continuing with concussion protocol

Sep 25, 2015 at 04:56 AM
DeAndre Hopkins practiced on Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, but his availability for Sunday is still unknown.

The third-year wide receiver was going through the concussion protocol. On Monday, Hopkins had the symptoms of a concussion. He practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited.

"He's got to pass the test before he's allowed to play," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "He practiced today. He looked alright."

O'Brien acknowledged that Hopkins still had more steps on the concussion protocol before he could cleared for game action.

The Texans host the Buccaneers on Sunday at noon CT.

