DeAndre Hopkins impressive in win over Bucs

In three games this season, DeAndre Hopkins has caught as many touchdowns.
The Texans wide receiver snared a first quarter bullet from Ryan Mallett for a 5-yard score, and it gave Houston an early lead. It capped a 10-play, 64 yard drive on the second possession of the game, and it was just the start the Texans needed.
"It was great," Hopkins said. "That is something that we practiced and something that we preached this week: to start fast and that is what we did."
Even though it was a good catch, Hopkins gave all the credit to his quarterback.
"That was just Mallett making a play, giving me a signal to be able to make a play and that's on him," Hopkins said.
Mallett targeted Hopkins 14 times, and wound up completing eight passes for 101 yards to the third-year wideout. He reiterated what he's said multiple times over the last year about the talented pass-catcher.
"He's one of the best to do it right now, so we've got two or three other guys that do it well too," Mallett said. "We've just got to keep working on our time, working on our routes, just getting better every week."
It was Hopkins' first 100-yard receiving game of the season, and the sixth of his career. Further, he's now started and also caught a pass in 35 straight games, dating back to his rookie season Week 1 debut at San Diego in 2013.
After the touchdown catch, Hopkins leaped into the stands and celebrated with the NRG Stadium faithful. He joked that "stole" the celebration from former Texans receiver Andre Johnson, and explained what happened once he was up there with the fans.
"They were saying a lot," Hopkins said. "Somebody was trying to grab some body parts and stuff so you just got to close your eyes when you jump up there."
Hopkins and the Texans will face the Falcons next Sunday in Atlanta.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)
View photos from Sunday's Texans-Buccaneers game at NRG Stadium.