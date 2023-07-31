DeMeco Drops: "It was a good day. Main thing is we put on pads"

On what he's expecting of his pass rushers

"With our pass rush, it's not ever about one person. Will [Anderson Jr.] is doing a good job, but for us to be a good pass rush team, it will take a complement of guys. It's more. It's not just four guys. I like to have eight, nine guys who can go in where the interior and the end guys [are]. We need everyone being dynamic, explosive, and collapsing the pocket, disrupting the quarterback."

On the benefits of having NFL referees out at practice

"It's very beneficial for us to have the NFL officials out. It gives them a chance to help practice, but they also help us, right? If there are things we're doing pre-snap, [if] there are penalties, they are able to quickly address that so we can learn from it. They can teach us what exactly they're looking for, especially in the back end where you [have] so many calls of DPI [defensive pass interference] or illegal contact. We can really pick their brains while they're here, and the players understand exactly where the refs are positioned on the field, and exactly what are they looking at and what determines a foul. So, it's made a lot of education for our players so they can get to know the game and know what they can and can't do."

On if there are any different points of emphasis from the referees this year compared to last year

"Not many. Not many changes in the points of emphasis this year."

On how CB Derek Stingley Jr. has adjusted to his defense

"I love the way [Derek] Stingley [Jr.] has been practicing these five days of training camp. He's going after it every play, and his adjustment—I think you'll see him in more one-on-one opportunities. As you saw today, he made a big time play for us there. It's that every day. It's just that working and really challenging yourself, training yourself mentally and physically every snap, and that's what I'm seeing from Stingley. I'm seeing the strain, and I'm seeing him improve to get better based on how he's training in practice. Every rep is an important rep to him, and he's showing that to his teammates."

On what he's seen from rookie C/G Juice Scruggs so far during camp

"Juice [Scruggs] has been a guy who we've moved around inside, and that's one thing that we liked about him coming out of college was his versatility. Being able to play any spot in that interior, whether it's guard or center, he's done a lot for us. Very smart guy, picked up on the offense well, and he's a guy I highlighted in our team meeting yesterday just because of the deliberate technique he had on a run block, and being exactly where he needed to be with his hand placement, his footwork. It was fun to see. It was great that everybody could see how good of a job he's doing in the run game."

*On how similar the running game here is compared to his time with the 49ers *"Similar run game with our outside zone scheme. We'll start there. We'll have many varying runs, but we'll start there. That's our home base, but Devin [Singletary] and 'D.P.' [Dameon Pierce]—both guys have done a good job. They'll be excellent in our zone scheme and with our gap scheme, as well. They'll be fine, so they're both doing a really good job."

On the importance of having continuity in the run game as it relates to the confidence of the quarterback

"I think the biggest thing is [for] the offense to get going, you have to be able to run the football. You have to be able to establish the run game, have to get tempo going early, whether it's [the] run game or having successful completions. Whatever it takes just to get your offense moving, and the run game definitely helps that."

On his philosophy in creating pressure on the quarterback and how DE Will Anderson Jr. fits within that philosophy