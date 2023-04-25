DL Maliek Collins owns boxing gym...that's not your typical boxing gym

Apr 25, 2023 at 01:54 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

If you missed it over the weekend, Texans TV released a video about Maliek Collins.

The Texans defensive lineman enters his third season with the club, and over the past few years, the 8-year NFL vet has spent the offseasons training in a boxing gym.

His boxing gym.

Collins went into business with trainer Marty Barrett a few years ago, and the duo opened 12th Round Fit in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Other NFL players like defensive lineman Javon Hargrave of the 49ers and receiver D.K. Metcalf of Philadelphia have worked out there, and so has Texans d-lineman Roy Lopez.

They also train professional boxers, and have classes for the public.

But mainly, they cater to people with Parkinson's Disease.

Please take some time out of your day or night to watch this special piece on a special group of people.

The Emmy Award-winning videographer/editor/producer Tyler Suddarth was one of the driving forces behind this video, along with Jonathan Johnson of Texans TV.

We hope you'll enjoy it.

Related Content

news

QB gap narrows at 2nd overall choice | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0

Alabama QB Bryce Young is the most-mocked player to Houston at 2nd overall, but several other mock drafts have Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud headed to the Texans.

news

GM Nick Caserio all ears about trading in NFL Draft | Daily Brew

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media on Monday at NRG Stadium, and he described a willingness to move up or down via trade in the 2023 NFL Draft if he believed it would help the franchise.

news

Texans play slew of teams picking high in Draft | Daily Brew

Houston owns the second and 12th overall picks in this year's NFL Draft, and they'll face 11 opponents who are picking--or would've picked--in the top 13 of the Draft.

news

LB Garret Wallow prepping for 2023 differently | Daily Brew

LB Garret Wallow is getting set for the regular season a bit differently than the last two years, and he's excited about Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.

news

New favorite emerges for Texans at #12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

A talented pass-catcher is now the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Young the choice for Texans at 2 overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The latest round of NFL Mock Drafts are out, and most predict the Houston Texans will take Alabama QB Bryce Young second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

No "cookie cutter" for NFL QB size | Daily Brew

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young, and pointed out how size hasn't mattered for the Alabama signal-caller.

news

Houston Texans have 10 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including a pair of first-rounders.

news

D-Line the call at 12th overall? | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

In the latest crop of mock drafts, more than half the experts believe the Texans will use the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a defensive lineman.

news

The Dozen: Texans now have 12 NFL Draft Picks in 2023

After a pair of mid-March trades, the Houston Texans now have 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

All set: Texans find out every overall selection for 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans now know each and every overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were awarded a compensatory selection in the 7th round, but they also lost a fifth-round pick as well.

Advertising