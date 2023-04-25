DL Maliek Collins owns boxing gym...that's not your typical boxing gym

If you missed it over the weekend, Texans TV released a video about Maliek Collins.

The Texans defensive lineman enters his third season with the club, and over the past few years, the 8-year NFL vet has spent the offseasons training in a boxing gym.

His boxing gym.

Collins went into business with trainer Marty Barrett a few years ago, and the duo opened 12th Round Fit in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Other NFL players like defensive lineman Javon Hargrave of the 49ers and receiver D.K. Metcalf of Philadelphia have worked out there, and so has Texans d-lineman Roy Lopez.

They also train professional boxers, and have classes for the public.

But mainly, they cater to people with Parkinson's Disease.

Please take some time out of your day or night to watch this special piece on a special group of people.

The Emmy Award-winning videographer/editor/producer Tyler Suddarth was one of the driving forces behind this video, along with Jonathan Johnson of Texans TV.