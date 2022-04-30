DL Thomas Booker sees fit in Houston, reunites with former QB Davis Mills 

Apr 30, 2022 at 05:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Thomas Booker says his face lit up when he received the call from the Houston Texans during Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Houston traded up 16 spots to draft the Stanford defensive lineman with 150th pick overall.

"This is something that I've dreamed about since I was in middle school so this has been years, if not a decade in the making," Booker said. "I'm so excited to get down to Houston, help the team out, become a contributor any way I can, and again, link up with my college QB Davis (Mills)."

Booker (6-3, 301) reunites with his former quarterback Davis Mills after playing alongside him for three seasons (2018-20) at Stanford. A three-year starter, Booker appeared in 43 career games, recording 158 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, three blocked PAT, six pass breakups, and one interception in his four-year career (2018-21) for the Cardinal.

Aside from playing with Mills, Booker says his pre-draft meetings with the Texans left a big impression on him.

"It's so exciting," Booker said. "This is a team with so many possibilities to go up from. I'm just excited to add to that locker room in any way I can, culture-wise, football-wise, off the field as well. So this is something I'm super excited about, specifically with the coaching staff, with Lovie (Smith), with my D-line coaches. Getting to talk to them at the Top-30 visit is one of the best things I got to do the entire offseason, so I'm excited to get working with them and grind."

Booker got into what he calls, "super, super nerdy football" in discussing with the Texans the nuances of playing on their defensive line. While he considers himself a versatile player that can play three-, four-, five- or zero-technique with a sudden change of direction or power, he ultimately believes the three-technique is where he might fit in best in Lovie Smith's defense.

"I think the Texans see me as a three-technique, disruptive three-technique," Booker said. "The defense runs through that three-technique, so I want to be able to be that guy, that premiere player that keeps the engine rolling in the Houston Texans defense. Let everything else come."

Last season, Booker started in 12 games and made a career-high 59 tackles with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. Booker was a two-time team captain and twice earned All-Pac-1 second-team defensive line honors (2020-21) and was a 2021 finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman."

Click here to join The Stampede and be the first to hear when the 2022 Texans Schedule is released.

📸 | DL Thomas Booker joins the Houston Texans

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DL Thomas Booker from Stanford.

Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
1 / 11

Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
2 / 11

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Thomas Booker during a game between UCLA and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Stanford, California.
3 / 11

STANFORD, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Thomas Booker during a game between UCLA and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on September 25, 2021 in Stanford, California.

Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/2021 Karen Hickey/ISI Photos
Stanford running back Casey Filkins (23) and defensive end Thomas Booker (34) celebrate after their win against UCLA during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 48-47 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
4 / 11

Stanford running back Casey Filkins (23) and defensive end Thomas Booker (34) celebrate after their win against UCLA during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. Stanford won 48-47 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Thomas Booker during a game between University of California-Berkeley and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Stanford, California.
5 / 11

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Thomas Booker during a game between University of California-Berkeley and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Stanford, California.

John P. Lozano/John P. Lozano/isiphotos.com
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker (26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
6 / 11

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker (26) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 11

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker (26) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Thomas Booker during a game between University of Utah and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 5, 2021 in Stanford, California.
8 / 11

STANFORD, CA - NOVEMBER 5: Thomas Booker during a game between University of Utah and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on November 5, 2021 in Stanford, California.

MSCOTTGOULD/2021
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 11

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
10 / 11

Stanford defensive lineman Thomas Booker speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 11

Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Draft Week trades culminate with 9 Texans Draft picks

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was busy this week, completing five trades and ultimately selecting nine players in the NFL Draft.

news

The Houston Texans select Austin Deculus in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 205th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select OL Austin Deculus from LSU.

news

Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft Picks | Day 3

The Houston Texans Day 3 Draft Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

"Well-rounded" TE Teagan Quitoriano the choice in 5th Round

With the second of two fifth-round selections, Houston chose Oregon State TE Teagan Quitoriano 170th overall.

news

The Houston Texans select Teagan Quitoriano in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select TE Teagan Quitoriano from Oregon State.

news

Texans enter final day of NFL Draft with 5 picks

After a pair of Friday trades, the Texans have five picks remaining in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

The Houston Texans select Thomas Booker in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 150th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select DL Thomas Booker from Stanford.

news

Trade Recap, Round 5 Pick 150 Overall | 2022 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans traded up to Round 5 Pick 150 from the Chicago Bears.

news

Texans chose violence: Florida RB Dameon Pierce the Pick in 4th

Florida Gators RB Dameon Pierce is elated to be a Texan, and described his punishing running style.

news

The Houston Texans select Dameon Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the 107th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, we select RB Dameon Pierce from Florida.

news

Texans Draft Day 2 | Harris 100 Analysis

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris analyzes the Texans 2022 Round 2 Draft Picks: Jalen Pitre, John Metchie III and Christian Harris.

Advertising