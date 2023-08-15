Dolphins week, Jalen Pitre shines on GMFB, Professor Peyton | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans have a much-needed day off from training camp practice today, but with camp halfway in the books, the news never stops. In the next 12 days, the Texans have four joint practices and two preseason games, with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints. With final roster cuts to 53 just two weeks away, it's a busy, busy time so let's get to the top news in today's Daily Brew:

Day 14 of practice and Harris Hits was spicy! Texans football analyst Harris had an eagle-eye view for "the first TRUE fracas of training camp" that took just place just six plays into practice.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans chatted with Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel ahead of this week's joint practices. McDaniel worked as an offensive assistant in Houston from 2006-08, while Ryans was a young linebacker. The two were also on the San Francisco 49ers coaching staff together from 2017-2021 before McDaniel was hired by Miami.

