Jon Greenard shares who Texans' Freddy Krueger is | Drew's Dozen

Aug 14, 2023 at 03:16 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

1) DD: How is camp going?
JG: I'm good, man. I'm trying to stay cool out here, but we have a lot of work to do. We've been grinding hard and I'm excited to see what we got coming for it.

2) DD: What's the last week-and-a-half been like? Because you all played a road game, had three practices here, will practice twice against the Dolphins and play them at NRG Stadium Saturday afternoon.
JG: The biggest key is to not change anything. Just continue to do what we do. It doesn't change when somebody else lines up against us.

3) DD: You're an optimistic guy. You've been optimistic heading into every season. But the optimism is a little different this year, isn't it?
JG: 100 percent. I just think overall, it's time. It's time for us. Why not us?

4) DD: You were one of many around the quarterback when you were in the game Thursday night at New England. What's different about you this year as opposed to your first couple of years in the league?
JG: Maturity. The game's slowed down. I feel faster, stronger. I've just seen a lot more now. My overall understanding of who I am as a football player, as a person, and I don't switch anything up.

5) DD: What do you think of the defensive scheme of DeMeco Ryans and Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke?
JG: I think they see a lot of guys that are hungry. Guys that can go if you just let them go. The system is made for that. I think just let guys go, especially speaking from up front. We're an attack front. We are more physical and downhill. I love that about the defense.

6) DD: Do you believe in ghosts?
JG: I believe in God. I don't know, man. That's a tough one. I'm not going to say no, because one of them might show up at my door. So I'm going to table that answer right now.

7) DD: Do you know anyone who believes in ghosts?
JG: Yeah, I definitely have some superstitious friends and family in my past. I try not to get into it too much because I don't like to mess with that. I had nightmares as a kid, so I kind of tried to stay away from the scary movies as much as I could.

8) DD: What's the scariest movie you ever saw as a child?
JG: When I was a kid, I should not have been watching "Jeepers Creepers" or Freddy Krueger when I was coming up. Man. I don't like all that. That was crazy. I got introduced to that at too young an age.

9) DD: Which of your teammates is the most Freddy Krueger out there?
JG: It's got to be Jalen Pitre. Actually, it's a tie between him and Jimmie Ward. I don't know too many safeties in this league that are a combo like them. Coming downhill, laying the wood like that and also picking stuff off. It's kind of crazy how they practice every day. Those two dudes, they're going to be a problem.

10) DD: What are a couple of your superstitions?
JG: I don't split the pole, that's one thing. If there are two people walking, I can't go on the opposite side of the pole as the other person. And I don't walk under ladders.

11) DD: Only a psychopath does that, right?
JG: Exactly. When I walk on the field, I don't step on the white line. I always cross the white line, cross my heart, give my thanks to God. 

12) DD: We've seen the "iron sharpens iron" t-shirts around here. What Texans player is the iron that sharpens you?
JG: It's got to be LT. Laremy Tunsil. If it's not LT, it's Tytus Howard. Any of the o-linemen, honestly. We all understand what we're trying to achieve here, and I think we all have the same mindset.

Related Content

news

Red bandanas, Iron Sharpening Iron with WR Alex Bachman | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Alex Bachman went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed the Top 5 Bachs, Wake Forest greats, Arnold Schwarzenegger and much more.
news

Beards, the perfect pizza & Brooke Burke vs. Matt Burke | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke ranked the Burkes, talked about a border crossing into Russia and much more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.
news

Ranking the H.R.'s w/Hassan Ridgeway | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway talked with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty about playing for DeMeco Ryans on two different teams, the preseason matchup with New England and the prominent people and things with the H.R. initials.
news

'Must See' Steven Sims, Jr. talks 2023 Texans offense | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Steven Sims, Jr. is back in his hometown playing football, and the versatile playmaker went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV. The two discussed his roles on the squad, the Family Feud, Steve Harvey and much more.
news

Jerry Hughes on confidence, cheat meals & pools | Drew's Dozen

D-lineman Jerry Hughes describes what 'Iron sharpens Iron' means to him, ranks the prominent Hughes, and much more in this conversation with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty.
news

WR Nico Collins talks Netflix "Quarterback" series | Drew's Dozen

WR Nico Collins and Texans TV's Drew Dougherty ranked the famous Collins, talked about the Netflix "Quarterback" series, covered an off day during camp and much more.
news

Xavier Hutchinson's fave route, perfect BBQ plate & more | Drew's Dozen

Rookie WR Xavier Hutchinson and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 to talk about the adjustment to the NFL from Iowa State, barbecue, favorite routes and more.
news

EZ Mac, pickup hoops and more w/LB Blake Cashman | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman went 1-on-1 with Texans TV's Drew Dougherty. They discussed a variety of things, including ghosts, aliens, Kevin Garnett and much more.
news

Ranking the Neville's with LB Neville Hewitt | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans LB Neville Hewitt went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and the duo discussed famous people named Neville, the best position groups to eat with, teammates who pump him up and much more.
news

Flow with RB Devin Singletary | Drew's Dozen

RB Devin Singletary spoke with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about some new wrinkles in the Texans offense, the supernatural, food and more.
news

RB Dare Ogunbowale has H-Town food hookups | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale shared with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about aliens, the aux cord, and how the Texans offensive lineman are the restaurant afficionados on the team.
