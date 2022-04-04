Draft Profile Series: Mississippi State OT Charles Cross

Froyd: As the run blocking goes in general, the issue that we have here - and this expands beyond just him - is that there's this thing that goes on in college football whenever a player is going on to the NFL, if they were not asked to do something, slowly this narrative builds that they can't do it, which is hardly ever the case. I think it's important to note that Charles Cross committed to Mississippi State in 2018 and his true freshman season was in 2019. So you'll notice that that's when Joe Moorhead was here, and that's someone who ran the ball a lot, used the quarterback power run quite a bit, really utilized his running backs. They had (RB) Kylin Hill here and so this wasn't a team that passed the ball much and really did not do well through the air at all so that's what Charles Cross was recruited to come do. That means they saw him as a good run blocker and he was actually praised for his abilities as a run blocker in high school. But then whenever he starts to take off is when Mike Leach gets here and he's doing a lot more in pass protection.

I think really you have with him a much more well-rounded player than people realize that is not only versatile, but that could possibly be equally as good in run blocking as he is in pass blocking and has already had the ability to do it. I think there's a lot of people that kind of have created this narrative that don't really recognize the fact that he was not recruited straight into the Air Raid offense.

Sidhu: Cross has obviously played his entire career at left tackle, but what can you tell us about his versatility should teams want to use him somewhere else on the offensive line?

Froyd: I think at Pro Day that he showed that he could play on either side of the line, which is something that's really important and something that we've seen in the NFL that would kind of give him an extra edge because you'll see other players get drafted and then they'll realize that someone else does better on this other side of the line or something will change and it's better to move this player here. I think the fact that he's able to play in multiple spots, which I think is something that will become even more apparent as he goes on to the NFL level, is something that's going to make him even more of an asset for a team. But I think just between everything that he brings to the table and his ability to do well with the run and then with pass blocking as well, I think is going to make him someone who you can plug in and will make an immediate impact just from Day One.

Sidhu: You said he was pretty quiet. What is he like personality-wise? What else can you tell us about Charles Cross, the person?

Froyd: I think that just as far as interviews went, he was a man of few words. I think that he's someone who likes just to let the film do the talking for itself. I think that he would rather show people what he can do rather than boast about it, which I always thought was interesting because he might have been the least talkative player in media interviews out of everybody but was obviously the big headliner for Mississippi State that really put Mississippi State on the map as far as offseason pre-Draft goes.