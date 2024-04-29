 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Draft rewind: Texans add talent to the mix | Daily Brew

Published: Apr 29, 2024 at 11:22 AM Updated: Apr 29, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

What a week we just finished.

The Texans unveiled new uniforms last Tuesday, and then drafted nine players on Friday and Saturday.

We are LOADED with facts and info and reaction from the picks, and the best place to read it all is by clicking here.

Here's a reminder about the Draft picks they'll have in 2025. Six in all, with a choice in every round but the sixth.

Now that the Texans have the Draft behind them, it's time to get cracking on the field. Longtime NFL Columnist John McClain turned the page and wrote about that here.

If you asked "Who's that guy who announced the Cade Stover pick?", you're probably old. Don't worry, I asked it too, a couple weeks back and was introduced to "Sketch".

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle had this piece recapping the Texans' 2024 NFL Draft.

If the recent third round trend continues for the Texans, safety Calen Bullock will be a star. Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle looked at that round over the last few years for Houston.

Let's wrap it up with a deeper dive into the new uniform design process. This aired Saturday night on ABC-13/KTRK at 10:35 p.m., but was out earlier on YouTube below.

