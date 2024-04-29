 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Next year: Texans have 6 picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2024 at 10:23 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

nick draft picks

In 2025, the Texans have a pick in every round but the sixth.

The 2024 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday afternoon, and looking ahead to the 2025 version, Houston has six selections next year.

With their own pick in each of the first four rounds, as well as the seventh, the Texans also have Buffalo's fifth-rounder.

They dealt their own fifth-round choice to the Eagles over the weekend in a trade, and in late August sent their sixth-rounder to the Steelers in exchange for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

Green Bay hosts the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 24.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio has completed 21 trades during a Draft weekend since joining the franchise in 2021.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1
2
3
4
5 (FROM BUFFALO)
7

Related Content

news

Defense the choice for Texans at 42 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Mockers don't agree on a specific player for the Texans at 42nd overall in the NFL Draft, but almost all think Houston will select a defensive player.
news

1 year ahead: Texans have 7 picks in 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft just days away, it's important to remember what selections the Texans have in the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay 
news

April 4 UPDATE: Texans have 9 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

Following a trade for WR Stefon Diggs, the Houston Texans have these nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Defense the overwhelming favorite at 42nd overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The Mockers have spoken: the Houston Texans will likely draft a defensive player at 42nd overall. With less than a month until the NFL Draft, the latest Mock Draft Roundup has some interesting results.
news

Reset button for Texans in the NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

The Houston Texans traded their first round pick to the Vikings in exhange for a second-rounder this year and another in 2025. Naturally, the Mock Draft world has reacted with their predictions for the 42nd overall pick.
news

UPDATE: Texans now have these 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft.

After the Houston Texans completed a trio of trades last week, their 2024 NFL Draft order of picks has been altered.
news

Texans know exact picks for every round of 2024 NFL Draft

Now that the compensatory picks have been awarded to teams, the Houston Texans know the exact overall selection of each draft pick for 2024.
news

Which elite prospects might last until 23 in NFL Draft? | The Experts

In the latest installment of 'The Experts', some national media members pondered which elite prospects might tumble to the 23rd spot in the NFL Draft.
news

Post-Combine Shakeup for Texans at #23 | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Following the NFL Combine, most mock drafts have the Houston Texans taking a defensive player at 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Texans future is "Surface of the Sun" bright | The Experts

In the latest installment of 'The Experts', some from the national media chimed in on just how bright the future is for the Houston Texans.
news

Ironman, Superman, Dan Marino...C.J. Stroud drew some comparisons | The Experts

Several national media members spoke with HoustonTexans.com at the Combine in Indianapolis, and shared who they were reminded of when they watched quarterback C.J. Stroud play as a rookie in 2023.
Advertising