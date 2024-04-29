Next year: Texans have 6 picks in 2025 NFL Draft

In 2025, the Texans have a pick in every round but the sixth.

The 2024 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday afternoon, and looking ahead to the 2025 version, Houston has six selections next year.

With their own pick in each of the first four rounds, as well as the seventh, the Texans also have Buffalo's fifth-rounder.

They dealt their own fifth-round choice to the Eagles over the weekend in a trade, and in late August sent their sixth-rounder to the Steelers in exchange for offensive lineman Kendrick Green.

Green Bay hosts the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 24.