Duke Johnson scores 1st TD as a Texan

Oct 13, 2019 at 01:16 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Duke Johnson scored his first touchdown as a Texan when he caught a pass from Deshaun Watson for an 11-yard score.

Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point try, and Houston trailed the Chiefs by a 17-9 margin with 12:15 remaining in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.

The drive began at the Texans' 25-yard line, and saw running back Carlos Hyde carry five times for 36 yards on the possession. A Watson pass to Keke Coutee for a pickup of nine, as well as another one to Darren Fells for a pickup of 15 yards helped move the ball down the field.

In all, the drive went 10 plays for 75 yards and burned 4:13 off the clock.

According to the Texans media relations department, Johnson now has 2,266 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2015. His 2,266 yards are 2nd among running backs (min. 200 receptions) in the NFL over that span.

Traveling Texans Photos: Texans vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans Fans travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the sixth game of the 2019 NFL season against the Chiefs.

ZT1_1777
1 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1434
2 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1811
3 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_0709
4 / 25
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
MCW_0699
5 / 25
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_1742
6 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1633
7 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_0697
8 / 25
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_1538
9 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1530
10 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_0689
11 / 25
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
ZT1_1518
12 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1496
13 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_1436
14 / 25
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MCW_0969
15 / 25
Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
16 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
17 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
18 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
19 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
20 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
21 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
22 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
23 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
24 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

ZACH TARRANT
An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.
25 / 25

An image from the Oct. 13, 2019 regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans won 31-24.

Michelle C. Watson
