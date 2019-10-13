Duke Johnson scores 1st TD as a Texan

Duke Johnson scored his first touchdown as a Texan when he caught a pass from Deshaun Watson for an 11-yard score.
Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point try, and Houston trailed the Chiefs by a 17-9 margin with 12:15 remaining in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.
The drive began at the Texans' 25-yard line, and saw running back Carlos Hyde carry five times for 36 yards on the possession. A Watson pass to Keke Coutee for a pickup of nine, as well as another one to Darren Fells for a pickup of 15 yards helped move the ball down the field.
In all, the drive went 10 plays for 75 yards and burned 4:13 off the clock.
According to the Texans media relations department, Johnson now has 2,266 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns since entering the league in 2015. His 2,266 yards are 2nd among running backs (min. 200 receptions) in the NFL over that span.
