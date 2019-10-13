Duke Johnson scores 1st TD as a Texan

Duke Johnson scored his first touchdown as a Texan when he caught a pass from Deshaun Watson for an 11-yard score.

Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point try, and Houston trailed the Chiefs by a 17-9 margin with 12:15 remaining in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.

The drive began at the Texans' 25-yard line, and saw running back Carlos Hyde carry five times for 36 yards on the possession. A Watson pass to Keke Coutee for a pickup of nine, as well as another one to Darren Fells for a pickup of 15 yards helped move the ball down the field.

In all, the drive went 10 plays for 75 yards and burned 4:13 off the clock.