Here's how to spot a fad diet:



Eliminates an entire group of foods

Promises more than 1-2 pounds of weight loss per week

Sounds too good to be true

Gives unreasonable testimonials from clients or experts without credentials

Involves buying expensive books, pills, or prepackaged meals

Draws simple conclusions

What should you do?

Get 30-90 minutes of physical activity in every day

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains

Avoid soft drink and other high sugar beverages

Watch your portions, eat when you're hungry and stop when you're full

Eat all foods in moderation

Don't skip meals

Atkins

Description: Recommends consuming a high fat and protein diet with a low carbohydrate intake. Has different phases that gradually work up to a slightly less restrictive carbohydrate intake.

Pros: - Followers normally see a greater rate of weight loss than with other types of diets when followed correctly

Cons: -Eliminates fruits and many vegetables that provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

-Initial weight loss is water weight, which can return back quickly

-Over time, some studies have shown the excess protein may lead to a decreased bone mass

-Difficult to follow long term



South Beach

Description: A low carbohydrate diet, that recommends eating carbohydrates such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. * *

Pros: -Emphasizes healthier fats and carbohydrate choices

-Recommends a variety of fruits & vegetables after the second phase

-Encourages eliminating foods high in sugar and less nutritious carbohydrates

Cons: -Eliminates fruits and many vegetables during the first phase. * * -Promises large amount of weight loss in the first 2 weeks that is difficult to maintain



The Zone



Description:Recommended calorie breakdown is 40% carbohydrate, 30% fat, and 30% protein. The staples of the diet include meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Pros:-Allows for some fruits and low starch vegetables

- Emphasizes "good" fats (monounsaturated fat)

Cons:-Difficult to eat recommended fat, carbohydrate, and protein ratio at every meal

Expensive to follow because of the recommended large quantities of high protein foods