Fad diets

Jun 28, 2005 at 07:00 PM


Texans team nutritionist Roberta Anding is a frequent contributor to HoustonTexans.com. You can send her a question by clicking on her name above.

Here's how to spot a fad diet:

  • Eliminates an entire group of foods
  • Promises more than 1-2 pounds of weight loss per week
  • Sounds too good to be true
  • Gives unreasonable testimonials from clients or experts without credentials
  • Involves buying expensive books, pills, or prepackaged meals
  • Draws simple conclusions

What should you do?

  • Get 30-90 minutes of physical activity in every day
  • Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains
  • Avoid soft drink and other high sugar beverages
  • Watch your portions, eat when you're hungry and stop when you're full
  • Eat all foods in moderation
  • Don't skip meals

Atkins

Description: Recommends consuming a high fat and protein diet with a low carbohydrate intake. Has different phases that gradually work up to a slightly less restrictive carbohydrate intake.

Pros: - Followers normally see a greater rate of weight loss than with other types of diets when followed correctly

Cons: -Eliminates fruits and many vegetables that provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

-Initial weight loss is water weight, which can return back quickly

-Over time, some studies have shown the excess protein may lead to a decreased bone mass

-Difficult to follow long term

South Beach

Description: A low carbohydrate diet, that recommends eating carbohydrates such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. * *

Pros: -Emphasizes healthier fats and carbohydrate choices

-Recommends a variety of fruits & vegetables after the second phase

-Encourages eliminating foods high in sugar and less nutritious carbohydrates

Cons: -Eliminates fruits and many vegetables during the first phase. * * -Promises large amount of weight loss in the first 2 weeks that is difficult to maintain

The Zone

Description:Recommended calorie breakdown is 40% carbohydrate, 30% fat, and 30% protein. The staples of the diet include meat, fruits, and vegetables.

Pros:-Allows for some fruits and low starch vegetables

- Emphasizes "good" fats (monounsaturated fat)

Cons:-Difficult to eat recommended fat, carbohydrate, and protein ratio at every meal

  • Expensive to follow because of the recommended large quantities of high protein foods
  • Limits vitamins and minerals that are found in restricted foods                                        

    Sources: The American Academy of Family Physicians: *[http://www.healthyweightforum.org/*](http://familydoctor.org/784.http://familydoctor.org/784.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. 
news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community. 
news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 
news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them. 
news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.
news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow
news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.
news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.
Advertising