Fantasy Focus Week 17

's win against the Detroit Lions. Chad Johnson made just three receptions for 32 yards for the Bengals and Todd Heap wasn't much better for the Ravens with four grabs for 50 yards. Matt Stover added a steady seven points, but let's hear it for Ron Dayne! The Focus stayed away from home town picks most of the season, but the promise of Dayne going against a weak Colts defense was just too tantalizing. All Dayne did was produce the best day of his career with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns to at least make last week's selections legitimate. Here's a look at your best bets for the last football weekend of 2006.