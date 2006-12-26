Fantasy Focus Week 17

Another so-so performance from the Focus last week. We got on the Rex Grossman bandwagon just in time for the train to be derailed. Grossman's 197-yard performance and one touchdown wasn't terrible, but he was benched in the second half in
's win against the Detroit Lions. Chad Johnson made just three receptions for 32 yards for the Bengals and Todd Heap wasn't much better for the Ravens with four grabs for 50 yards. Matt Stover added a steady seven points, but let's hear it for Ron Dayne! The Focus stayed away from home town picks most of the season, but the promise of Dayne going against a weak Colts defense was just too tantalizing. All Dayne did was produce the best day of his career with 153 rushing yards and two touchdowns to at least make last week's selections legitimate. Here's a look at your best bets for the last football weekend of 2006.
Brett Favre- When analyzing the last weekend in fantasy terms, you have to look at teams that are still playing for something and teams who are not. That's where we find the Packers and the Bears. The Packers playoff hopes are slim, but they have a chance. Meanwhile,
has locked-up home field advantage throughout the playoffs and could use this week to rest some key players. Bet on Favre to have a big day with his team's playoff hopes resting almost solely on his shoulders.
Julius Jones/Marion Barber- Either one should have a good day this weekend as
plays host to the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys will be looking to head to the playoffs on a high note and after Tony Romo's shaky performance Monday against the Eagles, we think Bill Parcells may have a new commitment to the running game. The Lions might show up for a quarter, but not much longer meaning big numbers for Big D's backs.
Andre Johnson- We're hoping that Johnson responds the same way Dayne did a week ago with a mention in the Focus. Now a two-time Pro Bowler, Johnson has already established career marks in both yards and receptions and with one game remaining, needs just one touchdown to equal his career best in that department. We think he will.
L.J. Smith-With Jeff Garcia playing quarterback, Smith has grown into a reliable safety net and his production has increased over the past month with Garcia calling the signals. Philly has plenty to play for this weekend, home field advantage and a division championship, look for Smith to have a nice day.
Nate Kaeding- Kaeding's success this season has been overshadowed by stellar seasons throughout the
roster. The Chargers host the Cardinals this week in what should be a final tune up to a Super Bowl run so look for Kaeding to capitalize on a Chargers offense that should be hitting on all cylinders.
