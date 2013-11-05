Fantasy Football: Week 10 Waiver Pickups

Erin Skelley, aka "Erin the Fantasy Girl" on Texans Radio/Sports Radio 610 in Houston, dishes out waiver wire magic for Week 10.

In a game that left Texans fans disappointed – and even scared – it's easy to overlook a bright spot in an otherwise heart-wrenching Sunday night. Case Keenum electrified Reliant Stadium, leading the Texans to 21-3 half-time lead on three touchdown passes, all of them to Andre Johnson.

Unfortunately for Case and the Texans, they were met after the half with a rejuvenated Indy defense, and eventually fell to Colts 27-24 in their sixth straight loss. Still, Keenum dazzled with 350 yards, completing 20 of 34 passes. He launched deep, deep touchdown passes to Andre. And zero interceptions, zero fumbles.

Keenum's performance is worthy of a waiver grab this week. Below, in my waiver gems, I break down his upcoming matchups and how the University of Houston product can be a nice spot start. Check out this week's waiver wire adds:

Case Keenum, QB, Houston Texans – Quarterback is a deep position this year, which is why Keenum won't be a bigger draw at the wire this week. But he has shown in consecutive weeks that he can produce – 271 yards against Kansas City, the top-ranked fantasy defense, and 350 yards vs. Indy. And when you look at his remaining matchups, four of them (Arizona, New England, Oakland and Denver) are very generous against the pass. Plus, he plays the Colts again. Giddy up. Available in 90 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Rashad Jennings, RB, Oakland Raiders – Here we go again. Find and replace. Darren McFadden out, Jennings in. The McFadden handcuff has always been a reluctant replacement, but he showed on Sunday that he's a viable backup with 102 rushing yards and a score. He also added 74 receiving yards. Yes, some of those yards were during garbage time, but even half that production is worthy of a look at RB3. Available in 91 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Nick Foles, QB, Philadelphia Eagles – Let me list his stats for you: 406 yards on 22-of-28 passing for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Those are video game numbers. Those are Peyton Manning video game numbers. Admittedly, he was facing the woeful Raiders secondary. And understandably, he can't play Oakland every week, but his performance in week 9 tells me he's a top 15 guy. This week he faces a tough Green Bay pass defense, but next up is the yummy Washington secondary. Available in 75 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Riley Cooper, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – Foles was very generous to Cooper, gifting him three touchdowns in his romp over Oakland. Cooper hasn't done much this year, and so I have less confidence in his ability to pile on the fantasy points. But he's a good deep- league add as long as Foles is at the helm. Available in 89 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Chris Ivory, RB, New York Jets – Think he enjoyed pummeling his former employer for 141 yards and a touchdown? Wish I could say with confidence he'll do that again and again and again, but he's another chancy add. If your wire is thin at RB, then I probably don't need to convince you. Available in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Mike Brown, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars – I admit, I thought Brown coached for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Turns out, he also plays for the Jags. Will he really replace Justin Blackmon? No. But again, if you're deep or desperate, why yes. Brown looked good in week 8 with 43 yards and a touchdown. Available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Note to self: Must brush up on the Jags' depth chart.