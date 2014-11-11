Fantasy Football: Week 11 Waiver Pickups

That noise you just heard was a collective sigh of relief from the fantasy community. Week 10 is behind us, and we can hopefully resume a somewhat normal fantasy week. Many owners were forced to deal with a player or two on byes last week. These were the lucky ones. I know owners who had four players on byes. Imagine if you also had injured players taking up valuable bench space. I'm guessing you know this feeling. It's a low place to be.

Pat yourself on the back because the most grueling weeks are behind us. Now we're onto week 11, where it is hopefully a little easier for you with only four teams vacationing. Still, with other challenges like injuries, poor play and fickle coaches, there really isn't a such thing as an easy week. As you shop the waiver wire, here are a few players for your consideration:

C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos – Ronnie Hillman owners were freaking out Sunday. Just look at the Twitter transcripts. His early exit meant Anderson became the featured back, and wow, what a performance: 90 yards on 13 carries, plus 73 receiving yards and a touchdown. It's too soon to tell who will be the lead back Sunday, but it appears to be Anderson, with some Montee Ball action too.

Josh McCown, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – I understand the Falcons aren't the most formidable pass defense, but still, McCown impressed on Sunday with 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. And there's a bonus, he faces a weak Redskins pass defense this week. And week 12, he has another nice matchup in the Bears. Very nice, indeed.

Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Look, it's the Tampa Bay Bucs and they don't play favorites. So Martin has a chance to resume his starting role, when he recovers from his ankle injury. With a fumbling Charles Sims and a mediocre Bobby Rainey on Sunday, the door is open once again for Martin, who could return this week. Keep in mind, this is a revolving door. You probably knew that already.

Tre Mason, RB, St. Louis Rams – Like the Bucs, the Rams are standing by "the hot hand" approach. On Sunday, Mason rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries. He added another 33 receiving yards. Consider him the favorite. But keep in mind there is vulture-prone Benny Cunningham, who makes this a little more complicated. Jeff Fisher loves toying with our emotions.

Martavius Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers – Six touchdowns in four weeks, and 15 fantasy points in each of his past three games, yet he's still available in 40 percent of fantasy leagues. I don't get it.

Terrance West, RB, Cleveland Browns – No matter which RB you picked, you fared well. But leading all the Cleveland running backs on Sunday was West, with 26 rushing attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown. And like the Bucs and the Rams, the Browns are also using that pesky "hot hand" approach. Consider this your warning.