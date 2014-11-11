Fantasy Football: Week 11 Waiver Pickups

Nov 11, 2014 at 12:59 AM

That noise you just heard was a collective sigh of relief from the fantasy community. Week 10 is behind us, and we can hopefully resume a somewhat normal fantasy week. Many owners were forced to deal with a player or two on byes last week. These were the lucky ones. I know owners who had four players on byes. Imagine if you also had injured players taking up valuable bench space. I'm guessing you know this feeling. It's a low place to be.

Pat yourself on the back because the most grueling weeks are behind us. Now we're onto week 11, where it is hopefully a little easier for you with only four teams vacationing. Still, with other challenges like injuries, poor play and fickle coaches, there really isn't a such thing as an easy week. As you shop the waiver wire, here are a few players for your consideration:

C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos – Ronnie Hillman owners were freaking out Sunday. Just look at the Twitter transcripts. His early exit meant Anderson became the featured back, and wow, what a performance: 90 yards on 13 carries, plus 73 receiving yards and a touchdown. It's too soon to tell who will be the lead back Sunday, but it appears to be Anderson, with some Montee Ball action too.

Josh McCown, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – I understand the Falcons aren't the most formidable pass defense, but still, McCown impressed on Sunday with 301 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. And there's a bonus, he faces a weak Redskins pass defense this week. And week 12, he has another nice matchup in the Bears. Very nice, indeed.

Doug Martin, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Look, it's the Tampa Bay Bucs and they don't play favorites. So Martin has a chance to resume his starting role, when he recovers from his ankle injury. With a fumbling Charles Sims and a mediocre Bobby Rainey on Sunday, the door is open once again for Martin, who could return this week. Keep in mind, this is a revolving door. You probably knew that already.

Tre Mason, RB, St. Louis Rams – Like the Bucs, the Rams are standing by "the hot hand" approach. On Sunday, Mason rushed for 48 yards on 13 carries. He added another 33 receiving yards. Consider him the favorite. But keep in mind there is vulture-prone Benny Cunningham, who makes this a little more complicated. Jeff Fisher loves toying with our emotions.

Martavius Bryant, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers – Six touchdowns in four weeks, and 15 fantasy points in each of his past three games, yet he's still available in 40 percent of fantasy leagues. I don't get it.

Terrance West, RB, Cleveland Browns – No matter which RB you picked, you fared well. But leading all the Cleveland running backs on Sunday was West, with 26 rushing attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown. And like the Bucs and the Rams, the Browns are also using that pesky "hot hand" approach. Consider this your warning.

Erin Skelley joins Texans Radio every week on SportsRadio 610. Follow her on Twitter @erinskelley. She'll babble fantasy to anyone who will listen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising