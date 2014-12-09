Fantasy Football: Week 15 Waiver Pickups

Dec 09, 2014 at 12:27 AM

After all the draft preparation, waiver wire stalking and creative lineup maneuvering, you not only earned a playoff spot, but you've advanced to the next round. Congrats to all those who made it this far. And for those who didn't, I would offer up some inspirational and comforting remarks, but come on, I know you're not reading this. To the victorious, it doesn't really matter if you were lucky or good.

Either way, it wasn't easy. Especially if you drafted Doug Martin, Zac Stacy, or any Jacksonville Jaguars.

Game Photos: Texans at Jags

The Texans faced the Jaguars at EverBank Field on Sunday.

No Title
1 / 66
No Title
2 / 66
No Title
3 / 66
No Title
4 / 66
No Title
5 / 66
No Title
6 / 66
No Title
7 / 66
No Title
8 / 66
No Title
9 / 66
No Title
10 / 66
No Title
11 / 66
No Title
12 / 66
No Title
13 / 66
No Title
14 / 66
No Title
15 / 66
No Title
16 / 66
No Title
17 / 66
No Title
18 / 66
No Title
19 / 66
No Title
20 / 66
No Title
21 / 66
No Title
22 / 66
No Title
23 / 66
No Title
24 / 66
No Title
25 / 66
No Title
26 / 66
No Title
27 / 66
No Title
28 / 66
No Title
29 / 66
No Title
30 / 66
No Title
31 / 66
No Title
32 / 66
No Title
33 / 66
No Title
34 / 66
No Title
35 / 66
No Title
36 / 66
No Title
37 / 66
No Title
38 / 66
No Title
39 / 66
No Title
40 / 66
No Title
41 / 66
No Title
42 / 66
No Title
43 / 66
No Title
44 / 66
No Title
45 / 66
No Title
46 / 66
No Title
47 / 66
No Title
48 / 66
No Title
49 / 66
No Title
50 / 66
No Title
51 / 66
No Title
52 / 66
No Title
53 / 66
No Title
54 / 66
No Title
55 / 66
No Title
56 / 66
No Title
57 / 66
No Title
58 / 66
No Title
59 / 66
No Title
60 / 66
No Title
61 / 66
No Title
62 / 66
No Title
63 / 66
No Title
64 / 66
No Title
65 / 66
No Title
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As you enjoy your Gatorade shower, I hope you can multi-task the waiver wire, as the road to the Super Bowl doesn't get any easier. Here are a few waiver suggestions to the lucky few still interested.

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers – I'm not kidding. Jonathan Stewart! Look, you probably haven't been paying attention to the Panthers. And I understand why. But Stewart has put together back-to-back good games. And Sunday's was really good with 155 yards and a touchdown. Consider Stewart a strong add for the playoff drive.

Marquess Wilson, WR, Chicago Bears – Brandon Marshall's painful ribs and lung injuries were equally painful to fantasy owners (including me). Wilson will step in for him, and he's worth a look as a WR3/flex. Nice little matchup against New Orleans too.

Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders – Two weeks after going bonkers against the Chiefs for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Murray returned from his concussion to take on San Francisco. With 76 rushing yards, it wasn't quite the same performance we saw last time, but keep in mind the 49ers have a solid run defense. And there's a little bonus for claiming him. He takes on Kansas City once again next week.

Mychal Rivera, TE, Oakland Raiders – Right when you benched or dropped him, Rivera suddenly lands on this list again. Catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown will do that.

Tennessee DEF – J-E-T-S. JETS! JETS! JETS!

Erin Skelley joins Texans Radio every week on SportsRadio 610. Follow her on Twitter @erinskelley. She'll babble fantasy to anyone who will listen.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Breakfast: DeAndre Hopkins' on Keke Coutee

All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins shared his early impressions of rookie WR Keke Coutee

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Mathieu's expectations are changed

Tyrann Mathieu's been able to narrow his focus in his time with the Texans.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

The Leftovers: Safeties, Sleepers & Rehabbers

Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about a variety of topics.

Advertising