Fantasy Football: Week 15 Waiver Pickups

As you enjoy your Gatorade shower, I hope you can multi-task the waiver wire, as the road to the Super Bowl doesn't get any easier. Here are a few waiver suggestions to the lucky few still interested.

Jonathan Stewart, RB, Carolina Panthers – I'm not kidding. Jonathan Stewart! Look, you probably haven't been paying attention to the Panthers. And I understand why. But Stewart has put together back-to-back good games. And Sunday's was really good with 155 yards and a touchdown. Consider Stewart a strong add for the playoff drive.

Marquess Wilson, WR, Chicago Bears – Brandon Marshall's painful ribs and lung injuries were equally painful to fantasy owners (including me). Wilson will step in for him, and he's worth a look as a WR3/flex. Nice little matchup against New Orleans too.

Latavius Murray, RB, Oakland Raiders – Two weeks after going bonkers against the Chiefs for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Murray returned from his concussion to take on San Francisco. With 76 rushing yards, it wasn't quite the same performance we saw last time, but keep in mind the 49ers have a solid run defense. And there's a little bonus for claiming him. He takes on Kansas City once again next week.

Mychal Rivera, TE, Oakland Raiders – Right when you benched or dropped him, Rivera suddenly lands on this list again. Catching seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown will do that.

Tennessee DEF – J-E-T-S. JETS! JETS! JETS!