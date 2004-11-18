Fantasy report



How do you stop a legend? Especially a legend that throws the football so hard it sounds like the seams are peeling from the leather.



No one really knows.

Packers quarterback Brett Favre has been slowed down a few times in his 14-year-career. But he has never been a non-factor. And he almost certainly has never been overlooked.

Sure, he's not the only fixture of Green Bay's offense. Ahman Green is a 1,000 yard rusher and the receivers Javon Walker and Donald Driver are each on pace to go over 1,000 yards.

They have 49 and 45 catches respectively and have combined for 12 of Green Bay's 20 passing touchdowns.

But Favre is always a focus point for opposing defenses and fantasy football players alike.

"He's really developed even over the last few years with how well he executes that offense," Texans nose tackle Seth Payne said. "He really gets rid of the ball quickly. They've given up five sacks in nine games which is near the top in the NFL. He's doing everything very efficiently right now."

Favre has 31 comebacks in his career.

Payne witnessed one first hand when he was with Jacksonville in 2001. The Jaguars had a lead in the fourth quarter when a young defensive back started talking a little smack.

"He set Brett Favre on fire," Payne said.

"He's the only man that when threw the football to me I heard it coming," added Texans free safety Marcus Coleman. "You know how some tennis players serve at 130, 140 miles per hour? I don't know how hard he's throwing the ball but it's pretty hard."

Limiting Favre's big play ability is a goal for the secondary, which leads the league with 13 interceptions but has allowed nine touchdown passes the past two games.

Favre's game management skills may also come into play, meaning the Texans will need to be solid on third down. The team is last in the league in opponents third down percentage (48.2 percent).

Then of course there's the fame factor.

"I always knew he threw the ball hard," safety Glenn Earl said. "I always knew he was always a competitior, playing hurt and all that stuff. I'm basically as big a fan as anyone else. It's going to be strange playing against him."

Earl joked that he may even try to grab Favre's autograph at the end of the game.

"It depends on who's looking," Earl said.

FANTASY GAME BALLS:Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb threw for a career high 345 yards and four touchdowns – three to Terrell Owens Monday night against the Cowboys.

He could better that this weekend when the Eagles play the Redskins.

Two game balls go to running backs Derrick Blaylock and Jerome Bettis. Bettis has now rushed for more than 100 yards in two straight games and has 10 touchdowns on the season.

Blaylock replaced Priest Holmes Sunday and looked like, well, Priest Holmes (186 yards and a touchdown). If he's still available on the waiver wire still scoop him up.

Domanick Davis has three multi-touchdown games on the season after rushing for a season-high 98 yards against the Colts.

And finally, Randy Moss may still be "the man" in Minnesota but Nate Burleson showed Sunday that the Vikings can get by with another receiver if circumstances require. Burleson had 141 receiving yards and a touchdown.

WHO TO START:Tight end Jason Witten has emerged as the Cowboys major scoring threat this season and has a way of getting open on a regular basis.

He already has two 100-yard receiving games this season including a two-touchdown game Monday night.

He is a good start at tight end.

Peyton Manning threw five touchdown passes Sunday. Just another day at the office. What will he do against a Bears defense missing Brian Urlacher?

I also like anyone on the Detroit offense.

The Lions have kept games close and will play Minnesota this week. The Vikings are ranked 30 th in the league in defense and Lions quarterback Joey Harrington will be itching to prove he should remain the starter.