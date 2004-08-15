Finding a 'winning formula'

"I like the approach our team took," Capers said in a press conference Sunday afternoon. We wanted to come out and be aggressive. We wanted to set a tone. You're always talking about what formula it's going to take to come out and play winning football. I think for the first time out in a game situation we were able to establish that formula."

The formula includes a successful kicking game. Capers said 10 points came as a result of special teams Saturday night. The Texans had a nine-yard advantage in drive start, downed a ball inside the 10-yard line and tipped a punt in the game.

The coach was also pleased with the rookies, who are getting their first glance at Football Chemistry 101.

"I think there's a lot of guys on our team that know the avenue to make the 53-man roster is the kicking game," he said.

Capers was pleased with the team's two rookie starters – linebacker Jason Babin and cornerback Dunta Robinson.

"They've made a lot of progress," he said. "Where they are right now is like most rookies. Certain things where you see errors come up are because they haven't seen these things before. The good thing is both of those guys have been on the field for every practice through the spring and training camp. They've been with the starting unit every practice. They've gotten better and you saw their ability show up."

Babin had a sack and a forced fumble in the game. Robinson had five tackles and a pass defensed.

SHIFTING THE DEFENSE:Capers also announced plans to work outside linebacker Kailee Wong at inside linebacker beginning this week.

The team saw a ferocious pass rush when Babin and linebacker Antwan Peek played at the same time Saturday night. Capers said the tandem are "relentless players."

Moving Wong to the inside is not permanent. The Texans have their top two tacklers – Jamie Sharper and Jay Foreman – returning to the position.

Instead, Wong will be more of a contingency plan. The Texans put a league-high 17 players on injured reserve in 2003.

"You have to prepare for everything," Capers said.

QUOTABLE:Capers on Cowboys quarterback Drew Henson, who the Texans traded after drafting him in 2003. Henson went 8-of-11 for 94 yards and an interception Saturday:



"I think he's a good athlete. Like anybody, he's out there playing his first game … I think because of his athletic ability he's going to improve."

