First Glance: Texans at Titans

"Brian Hoyer has been cleared to practice, so we're playing it by ear with that one," head coach Bill O'brien said.

If Hoyer is unable to go, Brandon Weeden will get his first start as a Houston Texan. He came off the bench last week in place of the injured T.J. Yates, and guided the Texans on four different scoring drives. Houston won for the first time in Indianapolis, and Weeden completed 11-of-18 passes for 105 yards. He threw a touchdown pass, and wasn't intercepted in the 16-10 triumph.

With a victory on Sunday, as well as one the following week against Jacksonville, the Texans are AFC South Champs. They can actually clinch this Sunday with a win and a Colts loss at Miami. There are other possibilities for a clinch, but they all involve the Texans beating the Titans. The importance of winning isn't lost on Weeden.

"We know what is at stake, absolutely, and we are playing for it and that is on the forefront of everybody's mind," Weeden said. "We got to win the rest of them and the rest of it will take care of itself."