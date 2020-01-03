First Glance: Texans vs. Bills

The AFC South champion Texans (10-6) host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) in a Wild Card playoff this Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Houston's played in six of the last nine postseasons, and kickoff is set for 3:35 p.m. CT on ABC-13/KTRK and ESPN. Here are five things to watch when the Texans and Bills tangle. First Glance is presented by First Community Credit Union.

1) Dazzle, Deshaun – Saturday's the second playoff start at quarterback for Deshaun Watson. The third-year pro picked up quite a bit last January in his first postseason go-round, and knows it'll be a lot faster than a regular season contest.

"Everything just speeds up," Watson said. "So, just being able to be prepared and see how the energy and everything changes in a playoff game, it really helps out to kind of get that firsthand look last year. I know it didn't go our way but we've got another opportunity this year."

Watson threw 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2019, and finished with a passer rating of 98.0. In 15 starts, he guided the Texans to 10 wins.

The Bills are well aware of his arm, but they are also wary of his success with his legs when improvisation is necessary.

"There are times when you watch him on tape and people have him hemmed up, but somehow, someway he gets out of it," Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. "On the run, he makes some very accurate throws. He presents a lot of problems to defenses. He's really the straw that stirs the drink for their offense."

Buffalo safety Micah Hyde agreed, and also pointed to Watson's brain as being a difference-maker.

"I don't think he gets enough credit for how smart he is and how he can read coverages," Hyde said. "Then when the play breaks down that's when I feel like he makes his plays the most."