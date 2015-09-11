First Glance: Texans vs. Chiefs

to see him in action.

"He's an animal, man," safety Quintin Demps said. "I like him a lot. He'll be good. I've only been here about a month, so we'll see. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it."

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has a locker next to Clowney, and has been impressed with his return from injury.

"He's been working his tail off all camp, on the practice field, off the practice field, in the film room, off the field," Wilfork said. "In all the things he's been through right now to come here and be a professional the way he has, it shows a lot about how much he's grown over the year."