First Glance: Texans vs. Chiefs

Sep 11, 2015 at 01:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

[

FIRSTGLANCE-FCCU.png

](https://www.texanschecking.com/)

The Texans host the Chiefs on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The noon CT kickoff pits a pair of rugged defensive teams against each other, and there are a variety of storylines to follow.

Here are five things to watch in the 2015 season opener.

1. Clowney Comin'-The first overall pick will play against Kansas City. After a star crossed rookie

campaign, in which he played just four games, the first overall pick of 2014 is back after a lengthy rehab from microfracture knee surgery. He's excited to be back, and his teammates are as well.

"Oh yeah, they're always telling me, 'I'm just looking forward, ready for you to play, I'm ready to see you out there,'" Clowney said. "Everybody's ready to see me out there, I'm ready to see myself out there and performing and playing."

The outside linebacker returned to practice with his teammates on August 17, and has steadily seen his reps go up on a daily basis. The Texans have seen flashes of the playmaking pass rusher, and can't wait

to see him in action.

"He's an animal, man," safety Quintin Demps said. "I like him a lot. He'll be good. I've only been here about a month, so we'll see. I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it."

Defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has a locker next to Clowney, and has been impressed with his return from injury.

"He's been working his tail off all camp, on the practice field, off the practice field, in the film room, off the field," Wilfork said. "In all the things he's been through right now to come here and be a professional the way he has, it shows a lot about how much he's grown over the year."

2. Man in the Middle- Speaking of Wilfork, Sunday will be the first game action for him as a Texan. Bill

O'Brien kept Wilfork, J.J. Watt and Johnathan Joseph out of all three preseason games. The veteran defender is amped up to get into the game.

"It's just going to be a lot of excitement going into the first game being able to play home, for me, being able to play in a different crowd," Wilfork said. "I heard how crazy they get so I'm looking forward to that."

Inside linebacker Brian Cushing will likely benefit from the attention Wilfork is bound to get from opposing offensive linemen. Cushing is impressed by his teammate's athleticism.

"You don't play that many years, get drafted that high and go to as many Pro Bowls as he did if he wasn't athletic," Cushing said. "He's a specimen to be that big and move like that. It's been really cool to watch him and play behind him."

3. Hoyer Debut-Brian Hoyer is the starting quarterback. In the second and third preseason games, he played 22 snaps apiece. Now, he gets to be under center for an extended period of time.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity and I've worked hard to get back to this point," Hoyer said. "Really for me, at this point, the work really starts and you got to take it one day at a time, one game at a time."

The veteran signal caller is focused on how to beat the Chiefs, and his left tackle Duane Brown has been impressed with Hoyer's confidence and demeanor.

"He's a real calm guy, doesn't get too riled up," Brown said. "Even-keeled I guess, just the same guy every day. You kind of appreciate that if things go bad or good, he's the same guy."

4. Veteran WR- DeAndre Hopkins is an elite wide receiver. There's little debate about this. He'll likely get his yards, do great things with the ball, and be a headache for the Chiefs.

I can't wait to see what he does, but I'm also fascinated with the veteran pass catchers the Texans

added this offseason in Cecil Shorts, III and Nate Washington. Both were impressive throughout training camp. Shorts scored a touchdown on the first series of the opening preseason game.

Washington's reps were limited in the preseason games, but every day of camp, he made plays and impressed.

"We call him the O.G.," Shorts joked about Washington. "The O.G. Nate Washington that's been around 11 years. Numerous playoffs. Super Bowls. He knows how to win. Knows the game."

5. Return game: Keith Mumphery is the only player who returned kickoffs and punts in the preseason. On the team's unofficial depth chart, he's listed as the starting punt returner, and the backup to Quintin Demps.

Who does what, and how well they do on returns is something to keep an eye on, as O'Brien stressed in the offseason how he wanted to see improvement on special teams.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

The Roster

The Houston Texans roster in photos.

DL, Mario Addison, #97
1 / 53

DL, Mario Addison, #97

TE, Jordan Akins, #88
2 / 53

TE, Jordan Akins, #88

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
QB, Kyle Allen, #3
3 / 53
DB, Grayland Arnold, #35
4 / 53

DB, Grayland Arnold, #35

DL, Thomas Booker, #56
5 / 53

DL, Thomas Booker, #56

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28
6 / 53

RB, Rex Burkhead, #28

OL, A.J. Cann, #60
7 / 53

OL, A.J. Cann, #60

LB, Blake Cashman, #53
8 / 53

LB, Blake Cashman, #53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96
9 / 53

DL, Maliek Collins, #96

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13
10 / 53

WR, Brandin Cooks, #13

OL, Austin Deculus, #76
11 / 53

OL, Austin Deculus, #76

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4
12 / 53

WR, Phillip Dorsett, #4

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6
13 / 53

QB, Jeff Driskel, #6

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7
14 / 53

K, Ka'imi Fairbairn, #7

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38
15 / 53

DB, Jacobi Francis, #38

RB, Royce Freeman, #26
16 / 53

RB, Royce Freeman, #26

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.
17 / 53

OL, Kenyon Green, #59.

DL, Rasheem Green, #92
18 / 53

DL, Rasheem Green, #92

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52
19 / 53

DL, Jonathan Greenard, #52

FB, Troy Hairston, #34
20 / 53

FB, Troy Hairston, #34

LB, Jake Hansen, #49
21 / 53

LB, Jake Hansen, #49

LB, Christian Harris, #48
22 / 53

LB, Christian Harris, #48

OL, Charlie Heck, #67
23 / 53

OL, Charlie Heck, #67

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43
24 / 53

LB, Neville Hewitt, #43

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93
25 / 53

DL, Kurt Hinish, #93

TE, O.J. Howard, #83
26 / 53

TE, O.J. Howard, #83

OL, Tytus Howard, #71
27 / 53

OL, Tytus Howard, #71

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55
28 / 53

DL, Jerry Hughes, #55

P, Cameron Johnston, #11
29 / 53

P, Cameron Johnston, #11

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9
30 / 53

TE, Brevin Jordan, #9

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Desmond King II, #25
31 / 53

DB, Desmond King II, #25

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58
32 / 53

LB, Christian Kirksey, #58

DL, Roy Lopez, #91
33 / 53

DL, Roy Lopez, #91

Michelle Watson/Michelle Watson/Houston Texans
OL, Justin McCray, #64
34 / 53

OL, Justin McCray, #64

QB, Davis Mills, #10
35 / 53

QB, Davis Mills, #10

WR, Chris Moore, #15
36 / 53

WR, Chris Moore, #15

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79
37 / 53

OL, Jimmy Morrissey, #79

DB, Eric Murray, #23
38 / 53

DB, Eric Murray, #23

DB, Steven Nelson, #21
39 / 53

DB, Steven Nelson, #21

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33
40 / 53

RB, Dare Ogunbowale, #33

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45
41 / 53

DL, Ogbo Okoronkwo, #45

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36
42 / 53

DB, Jonathan Owens, #36

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5
43 / 53

DB, Jalen Pitre, #5

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54
44 / 53

OL, Scott Quessenberry, #54

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84
45 / 53

TE, Teagan Quitoriano, #84

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44
46 / 53

LB, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, #44

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19
47 / 53

WR, Amari Rodgers, #19

Michelle C. Watson/© 2022 HOUSTON TEXANS
DB, Tremon Smith, #1.
48 / 53

DB, Tremon Smith, #1.

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29
49 / 53

DB, M.J. Stewart, #29

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37
50 / 53

DB, Tavierre Thomas, #37

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78
51 / 53

OL, Laremy Tunsil, #78

Cato Cataldo
LB, Garret Wallow, #32
52 / 53

LB, Garret Wallow, #32

LS, Jon Weeks #46
53 / 53

LS, Jon Weeks #46

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Questions about QB, the Draft, J.J. Watt helping DeMeco Ryans | Dear Drew

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, J.J. Watt possibly helping out, possible color changes to the Houston Texans uniform and more.

news

"Built for it": Texans teammates excited for DeMeco Ryans' chance

If you listen to his former Texans teammates, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans is the man for the job as head coach.

news

New WR is Texans choice at 12th overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

For the second straight Mock Draft Roundup, the experts predict the Houston Texans will take a wide receiver 12th overall. But this time, Jordan Addison of USC is the choice.

news

QB is overwhelming favorite for Texans first pick | Mock Draft Roundup, 2.0

Alabama's Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, and this week he was predicted to be a Houston Texans draft pick by more than 70 percent of mock drafts.

news

Inside the interview: DeMeco Ryans impressed | Daily Brew

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans was very impressive in his first interview with Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio.

news

DeMeco Ryans "can build around" 3 key Texans defenders

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans cited a trio of 2022 Texans rookies around whom he'll be able to help build the 2023 defense.

news

Choosing DeMeco Ryans a "no-brainer" for Texans

DeMeco Ryans is the head coach of the Houston Texans. Team Chair and CEO Cal McNair and General Manager Nick Caserio explained why it was an easy choice to hire him.

news

At 12th overall, the Texans will select... | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

Gauging 11 of the more prominent mock drafts on the web, four had the Houston Texans selecting TCU WR Quentin Johnston with the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Eyebrow-raising results this year for Texans 2023 opponents

The teams coming to NRG Stadium this fall for matchups with the Texans didn't fare well on the road, collectively, in 2022.

news

Texans to travel east and far less in 2023 Season | Daily Brew

The Texans will log nearly 1,000 less air miles this season compared to 2022, and they won't travel west of Houston.

news

DC DeMeco Ryans has done "incredible job" with 49ers defense | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Drew Dougherty spoke with 49ers beat writer Tracy Sandler about Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans who recently interviewed to be the Houston Texans next head coach.

news

"You can't find any better": Saints Legend talks Sean Payton | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Legendary Saints QB Bobby Hebert spoke with Drew Dougherty about why Sean Payton is a good candidate to be the Houston Texans Head Coach.

Advertising