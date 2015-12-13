First Glance: Texans vs. Patriots

the Eagles because of a knee injury he suffered the week before at Denver. But he practiced on Thursday and Friday in Foxboro.

With 63 touchdown catches in his career, Gronkowski is tied for 12th among active players in that category. He's 26 years old. Roddy White, with whom he's tied, and the other 10 players on that list are all 30 years of age or older. He's been a favorite target of Brady's, and the Texans are preparing as if he'll suit up on Sunday.

"You have to allocate some resources to him because Tom likes him, Tom trusts him and when he is there, Tom goes to him," defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel said. "If we can take him away or slow him down, that will be a plus for us. If he is there, we have to do something about him."

So far in 2015, Gronkowski's caught nine touchdowns, has 931 receiving yards and is averaging 16.3 yards per catch.