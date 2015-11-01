First Glance: Texans vs. Titans

week, catching nine passes for 127 yards and a pair of scores. He benefitted from a lot of attention that was placed on Hopkins. This week, he might possibly benefit from familiarity with the Tennessee defense he practiced against the last six seasons.

"I do have a little bit of wisdom to that team, of course, obviously being there the amount of years that I was there," Washington said. "A lot of the guys that I played with are still around that organization so I do have a little insight, but one thing I will say about the NFL is guys will play different every week so it will be important that I do give the information that I give, but that we are fundamentally sound on what we are asked to do from our coaching staff and what they see as well."