Fitness Corner: 40s





We stress to our players that the drills performed on the ladder will not transfer to any skill they use on the football field. It will not make them quicker or faster. They will utilize the quickness they inherited to get better at performing each new drill we give them.



After finishing the ladders we give our players a few minutes to hydrate, change shoes, and prepare for the run of the day. The players start from a stance and sprint through the designated finish line. At the finish line we have our computerized horns preset at the designated running time for each group. The horn goes off at the time we want each group finishing the sprint.



