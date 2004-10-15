Fitness Corner: In-season training

A wide receiver can practice and attempt to perfect a rehearsed response (pass route). A wide receiver knows where he is going to run when running a pass route. A defensive back must react to the receiver's movements. It is impossible to recreate the specific responses needed by the defensive back with a drill, unless the drill involves a receiver running a route at game speed with a QB throwing a ball.

Motor Learning experts agree that skills do not transfer from one task to another (task- to-task transfer). They also tell us that developing balance to perform one task will not transfer to the specific balance used to perform a different task. The defensive back can perform plyometrics, box jumps, power cleans, cone drills, resistive running, assistive running, quick foot ladder drills, balance drills, etc., and none will transfer to the exact skills used to respond and cover a wide receiver.

The execution of a skill, when perfected, provides the brain with sophisticated and precise neurological template (almost like a finger print) and is used each time that exact skill is performed. A different neurological response is generated when anything other than the exact skill is performed, no matter how similar it may be to the original skill.

Motor learning experts tell us that drills are what they are, drills. A drill is a different skill in itself and a waste of time and energy if the purpose is to improve a position specific skill used to play the game.

The best way for a football player (or any athlete) to improve the skills used to play their position is to practice the exact (not almost the same) skills used to play the game. My advice would be to spend as little time as possible on non-specific drills and spend more practice time actually playing the game, or attempt to create game-like conditions.

Intra-task transfer is a term used by the experts to describe several tasks performed in sequence to complete a skill. The center-quarterback exchange is a good example. The ball is snapped by the center and if it is a pass, the QB drops back to throw (three, five, seven step drop, or rolls out) and then throws the ball.

There are several skills used to complete this task and each can be practiced separately.

Center – quarterback exchange (under center and from shotgun).

Practice ball handling skills (fake handing the ball off to a running back or actually hand it off).

Drop three steps and set up to throw.

Drop five steps and set up to throw.

Drop seven steps and set up to throw.

Roll to the right.

Roll to the left.

Throw the ball.

Each of these skills when practiced separately will then transfer to the entire task when performed in sequence non-stop from beginning to end.

Remember that a drill is what it is. Running through ropes and around cones requires a specific number and amount of various abilities to perform (balance, hand-eye coordination, dexterity, strength, etc.). Change the skill just a little bit and a different set and/or amount of the same abilities may be used. Drills cannot recreate the thousands of different rehearsed and unrehearsed responses that occur during a game.

It is impossible to reproduce the specific neurological and physiological responses required for a running back to hit a hole and make a cut to avoid a tackler. It becomes an unrehearsed response during a game. The neurological response to react and avoid a would be tackler in a game is going to be significantly different than the response during a drill when a coach tells a back to break one way or the other.

During practice have your running backs practice taking handoffs from a quarterback (intra-task transfer) to improve timing. This will carry over to actual game conditions. Having a running back run through a series of tires will improve his skill at running through tires, but not improve the skills used to carry the ball during a game. Use your practice time wisely and organize drills that are game specific.

I am a football coach and curious as to the intensity of the in-season training. How many and what are the in-season workouts like?

-- Mike Potts

In-season training (first day of training camp until the last game of the season) is the most important period for our players to train their hardest. It is the most difficult time of the year to train. It makes little difference how hard a player lifts weights during the off-season if he is not willing to work his hardest during the season.

During his first team meeting at training camp Coach Capers stressed the importance and necessity for our players to place the greatest emphasis on in-season lifting. He is well aware of the mindset some of our new players have regarding in-season training.

In some programs in-season lifting becomes "voluntary," deemphasized, or non-productive. Without placing the highest priority on in season lifting players begin exerting sub-maximal efforts and using lighter weights. This will result in a rapid loss in strength and a decrease in lean bodyweight. It does not make any difference how much lifting is being done (or how much strength is gained) during the off-season, if the athlete does not work his/her hardest during the season to maintain near maximum strength levels.

If you want to observe how effective and productive any strength program is (high school, college, or professional), observe workouts during the season and ask the following questions?

Does the Head Coach provide unconditional support (enforce participation, provide adequate lifting time)?

Does every athlete participate (not just those who want to participate)?

Is total body strength (exercises for the Neck, Hips & Legs, Midsection, Upper Body, Arms) emphasized?

Is the weight used and the number of reps performed documented each workout?

Are meaningful weights being used or has the athlete significantly reduced the amount of weight (that was used during the off-season)?

If a player injures one area of the body does he use it for an excuse to not lift or does he continue training non-affected body parts.

Does a player stop lifting if he injures a finger, hand, wrist, forearm, or elbow, or is there a contingency plan that allows him to continue training (No Hands Routine)?

Once training camp begins some coaches place little emphasis on the value of maintaining near maximum strength levels. Every team has a handful of players that are self-motivated and enjoy lifting. These athletes work hard throughout an entire season. For some however, it becomes more difficult to remain motivated throughout training camp and for an entire season.

The greatest impact on the success of any strength program is the support given by the head coach. If the head coach thinks something is important, it will get the attention of an entire team. There is no doubt among our players regarding how important in-season lifting is to Coach Capers. He treats a weight workout with the same value as a team meeting. If a player is late by only one minute he will be fined. Ray and I meet regularly with Dom to discuss the work ethic of each player.