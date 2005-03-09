Fitness Corner: Negative only



Here's Dan...

*

*I am the Athletic Director and Strength Coach at Wilkes Central High School in North Carolina. I am preparing to train ten of our football players in a negative only manner. There appears to be very little information available in the area of negative only training. I have found some work done by Arthur Jones and Ellington Darden but little else. What is your opinion of negative only exercise? Do you currently use any form of negative training with your players and if so, how is it performed? **



My first exposure to negative only exercise was at West Point during one of the many studies the Academy conducted to determine the effects strength training had on the physical performance of cadets.* *Arthur Jones and Ellington Darden supervised several of these studies using various forms of negative enhanced training techniques.

I was amazed at how effective negative only exercise produced strength gains. Negative only exercise may be one of the most productive forms of exercise available if properly utilized.

Heavier weights can be used during negative only training which is why strength gains are so significant. I would recommend some caution if you have never used negative only exercise. It is the lowering phase of an exercise that causes the most muscle soreness. Negative only exercise can cause some serious muscle soreness. My advice to a beginner is ease into negative only training. Start out light and gradually add weight each succeeding workout.

During normal exercise a muscle contracts concentrically during the raising phase. We call this "positive" work. During the lowering phase of an exercise, a muscle lengthens eccentrically, and this is called "negative" work.

During negative only exercise the lifter onlylowers the weight. Special equipment or well-trained spotters are needed to raise the weight for the lifter.

Negative only exercise is often confused with the term "negatives." Negatives are performed when a lifter reaches the point when he can no longer lift the weight (perform another positive rep).

The spotter will then help the lifter raise the weight for a few extra reps. Instead of "negatives" we use the term "forced reps."

An athlete can lower a great deal more weight than he can lift. During normal exercise an athlete is limited to how much weight he will lower by the amount of weight he can lift. More strength could be gained from the lowering of a weight if heavier weights were used during the lowering phase.

Better strength gains could be made if we added more weight after our players lifted the weight. This would allow them to use a heavier weight during the lowering phase of the exercise. In theory this makes sense but it is not very practical to keep adding weight and taking it off every repetition.

The only practical way to obtain near maximum strength gains from the lowering phase of an exercise is to perform a variation of one of the following:

Negative Only Exercise

Negative Accentuated Exercise

Negative Emphasized Exercise

In today's installation of the Fitness Corner I will focus on negative only exercise. I have experimented with negative only exercise for many years. Player feedback through the years has helped me determine the safest and most productive protocol for our Texans. A big thanks to linebacker Troy Evans for his help in demonstrating the negative only exercise routine.

We use the following techniques when performing negative only exercise.

The spotter must use a stopwatch and sound off with a verbal cadence of eight-second reps. This will insure that the lifter is taking precisely eight seconds to lower the weight.

The spotter waits to begin counting until the lifter initiates the lowering phase.

The lowering speed must be consistent from start to finish.

Allow eight seconds per repetition.

Perform eight repetitions (total of sixty-four seconds of exercise).

Add more weight when the lifter can safely and properly perform eight good repetitions.

Our players currently perform the following exercises in a negative only fashion:

Negative only dips (start-finish)

Negative only chin-ups (start-finish)

Negative only bench press (start-finish)