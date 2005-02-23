Fitness Corner: Running

When you can complete ten reps at the same speed, increase the speed of the treadmill by 1/2 mph the next time you run 200's. For safety, the fastest speed we recommend is 15 mph. At that point we begin increasing the elevation instead of the speed. This workout will take approximately 17 minutes to complete.

The next time you drive by the stadium sneak a peek through the weight room window. You might see Kailee Wong or one of the other players looking out at you.

I am 6'5" tall and weigh 250 pounds. I am sixteen years old. I have been told I am tight in the hips and need to loosen up my hip flexors. I am told I will then be able to run faster and be more explosive. Is this true? How do I stretch my hip flexors?

-- Travis Carter

"Tight in the hips" or "stiff in the hips" is a term our coaches and scouts often use to describe a player they believe could be more athletic if he gained some flexibility in his hips. They assume the athlete would be more athletic if he increased the flexibility of his hips.

Last year during one of our personnel meetings we were discussing a particular player and the comment was made, he needs to improve the flexibility in the hips. "He's too stiff in the hips." I explained to the group that this particular player was very flexible in his hips and his lack of athletic ability had nothing to do with his flexibility.

I have been around hundreds of athletes. Some were very flexible and some were not. Some were very flexible but not very explosive or athletic. I do not know if your speed and explosiveness will be positively influenced by increasing your hip flexibility. I doubt that it will but you should give it a try.

There are several stretching exercises we use with our players to improve the flexibility of the hips and the hip flexors. * *

Check out guard Fred Weary below. The first photo is a stretch called the Spinal Twist. If performed properly it will help improve the flexibility of the muscles on the outside of your right hip. Mirror this stretch to stretch the muscles on the outside of your left hip.