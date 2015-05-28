Focus on "little things" is big for Louis Nix, III

May 28, 2015 at 05:09 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In Year 2 as a Houston Texan, Louis Nix, III is saying all the right things.

A non-existent 2014--he wasn't active for the first three regular season games, and went on injured reserve in Week 4--has given way to a healthier, fresh start in 2015.

"It feels good," Nix said on Wednesday. "I haven't played football in a while, so I'm just happy to be back."

The defensive lineman from Notre Dame was a third round choice in the 2014 NFL Draft. After missing out on gamedays last autumn, Nix said he's grown from the experience.

"I learned a lot," Nix said. "Sometimes adversity hits and sometimes you just got to deal with it. You got to keep moving forward. I struggled with things coming in, but now I feel a little bit more adjusted to everything. I just want to improve."

Helping in that regard is a veteran and decorated defensive line room. New position coach Paul Pasqualoni is in charge, and at the front of the class are none other than J.J. Watt and Vince Wilfork. Combined, that trio has 26 years of NFL coaching/playing experience, two Super Bowl rings and a pair of Defensive Player of the Year Awards. Such a collective resume is not lost on the second-year defensive lineman.

"You want to emulate that," Nix said. "It helps you want to work hard and be just like them. That really helps, them being in the room."

Following an excellent career with the Fighting Irish, Nix's professional goals are no doubt lofty. But for now, Nix said he plans on "trying to do the little things" and "making it through a practice".

He and the Texans continue with OTAs on Thursday at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew

