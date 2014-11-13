Foster will work out before game at Cleveland

Foster left the Week 9 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury. He missed the Week 3 loss to the Giants with a hamstring injury. When he was asked on Wednesday about whether or not he'd be able to play against the Browns, Foster said "that's the plan". But he didn't specifically say he would be a go, either.

"Going to keep on working out," Foster said. "We shall see."

Foster's gained 822 yards on the ground this season, and he's averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He's the only back in the AFC running for more than 100 yards per game (102.8) and in all, he's scored 10 touchdowns in 2014.