* *



The Free Weight Combo Platter evolved when I was working with the Redskins. During one off-season, offensive tackle Jon Jansen and defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield were training partners. They worked out real early in the morning and trained very hard.

I used them to experiment with new routines. They really liked the Free Weight Combo Platter and it became an option for the entire team. It eventually led to the creation of the Hammer Combo Platter and the Xtreme Combo Platter.

The basic concepts of our Combo Platter workouts include the following:

Alternate movements with a fused movement arm (barbell) with a non-fused movement arm (dumbbell). This can be done with a variety of equipment.

Alternate the angle of exercise (supine vs. incline).

Reverse the order and angle of exercise during the second set of pressing movements (7 – 10). Exercise number one is the barbell bench press (supine angle) while exercise number seven is the barbell incline press (incline angle). Exercise number two is the Dumbbell Incline Press (incline angle) while exercise number eight is the Dumbbell Bench Press (supine angle).

Only eight reps are performed for the pressing movements.

Before executing the first exercise in a workout we ask our players to perform several warm-up sets. After the warm-up our goal is to select a weight that barely allows the player to complete the designated number of reps.

Our players perform somewhere between eight and twelve repetitions. For maximum gains our players use as much weight as they can properly handle for each set without sacrificing good form (observe Texans Rep Rules).

We ask our players to perform each rep strictly adhering to our Texans' four Rep Rules:





Rule # 1 – Raise and lower the weight through the muscles full range of motion.

– Raise and lower the weight through the muscles full range of motion. Rule # 2 – Eliminate momentum during the raising phase of each exercise.

Eliminate momentum during the raising phase of each exercise. Rule # 3 - Pause momentarily (stop for a count of 1001) in the muscle's contracted position with a smooth transition from the raising of the weight to the lowering of the weight (no sudden drop).

Pause momentarily (stop for a count of 1001) in the muscle's contracted position with a smooth transition from the raising of the weight to the lowering of the weight (no sudden drop). Rule # 4 –Emphasize the lowering of the weight (take longer to lower the weight).* *

Free-Weight Combo Platter Routine Exercise Sequence