Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

The Texans are looking for their third straight victory for the first time in five years, thanks in large part to an offense that's lighting it up with C.J. Stroud at the controls.

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik has drawn up a plethora of effective plays. John Harris and I visited with him in studio. Check out this podcast on Spotify, itunes or right here where you're reading this. Falcons announcer Wes Durham is also on the pod, previewing this weekend's action.

The Falcons are coming off back-to-back losses, including a defeat at the hands of the Jaguars in London. Are they jet lagged? How do they feel about playing the Texans? In their own words, here's the skinny.

Last week, we showed you Deepi Sidhu's new podcast studio, as she had Tank Dell break it in. This week, she visits with another high profile rookie. And this one sings. Yes, Will Anderson Jr. actually sings some Adele during this visit. Only Deepi can get the players to do stuff like this.