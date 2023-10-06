Friday, Founder's Day and Gameday | Daily Brew

Oct 06, 2023 at 09:31 AM
Marc Vandermeer

Today is Founder's Day for the Texans. 24 years ago, Houston was awarded the NFL's 32nd franchise, thanks to the hard work and persistence of Bob McNair, who would not be denied in making sure this city got a new team to rally around.

The McNair family carries on Bob's legacy of doing great things for Houston as the organization participates in an annual service project, including this year's effort. This is, of course, in addition to everything else the Texans do for community with the Houston Texans Foundation.

In the hallway of the Texans offices there's a giant wall photo of Bob and Janice McNair and it always makes me smile. You can still feel the relentlessly positive disposition of McNair from the family and throughout the halls of the organization.

Before we get into this week's game, let's reflect on last week. Our multi-Emmy winning video team did a tremendous job putting together this video below on what went down against the Steelers, with Legends Homecoming and the Watt celebration. The conversation between J.J. Watt and Andre Johnson is absolutely priceless.

The Texans are looking for their third straight victory for the first time in five years, thanks in large part to an offense that's lighting it up with C.J. Stroud at the controls.

Offensive Coordinator Bobby Slowik has drawn up a plethora of effective plays. John Harris and I visited with him in studio. Check out this podcast on Spotify, itunes or right here where you're reading this. Falcons announcer Wes Durham is also on the pod, previewing this weekend's action.

The Falcons are coming off back-to-back losses, including a defeat at the hands of the Jaguars in London. Are they jet lagged? How do they feel about playing the Texans? In their own words, here's the skinny.

Last week, we showed you Deepi Sidhu's new podcast studio, as she had Tank Dell break it in. This week, she visits with another high profile rookie. And this one sings. Yes, Will Anderson Jr. actually sings some Adele during this visit. Only Deepi can get the players to do stuff like this.

If you're out and about, or even confused about whether CBS or FOX has the game, we've got you covered. Wherever you are, you can check out how your Texans perform in Atlanta. This is a huge opportunity and we're all eager to find out how DeMeco's boys do in their bid to stack another win.

