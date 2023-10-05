How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons | Week 5

GAME DETAILS
- What: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
- When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:
WATCH ON TV
- With the Call: Brandon Gaudin & Mark Schlereth
- In-Market: Texans fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map.
- Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information.
HOW TO LISTEN
- With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
- Local Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-byPlay) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
- Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."