How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons | Week 5

Oct 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Houston Texans Staff
231005-how-to-watch

GAME DETAILS

  • What: Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

231005-map

WATCH ON TV

  • With the Call: Brandon Gaudin & Mark Schlereth
  • In-Market: Texans fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map.
  • Out-of-Market: NFL+ is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information.

Related Links

HOW TO LISTEN

  • With the Call: Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer, Color Analyst Andre Ware and Texans Analyst and Sideline Reporter John Harris
  • Local Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app - (Check out your local affiliates)
  • Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-byPlay) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
  • Audio Stream (in and out of Houston): The radio broadcast will be streaming live for free on the Houston Texans app, available on iOS and Google Play. Simply download the Texans app, and click on the top right button labeled "Radio."
H-Town-Showdown-16x9

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers | Week 4

The Houston Texans host the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Week 4 matchup on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars | Week 3

The Houston Texans are headed to Jacksonville for the Week 3 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts | Week 2

The Houston Texans are hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

Texans fall 25-9 to Ravens in Week 1, rookies show promise in debut | Rapid Reactions

In DeMeco Ryans' head coaching debut, the Houston Texans fell 25-9 to the Baltimore Ravens on the road but showed plenty of promise in the 2023 season opener.
news

Will Anderson Jr. sacks Lamar Jackson in NFL debut

Will Anderson Jr. is the first rookie in Texans franchise history to record a sack in Week 1.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens | 2023 Week 1

The Houston Texans are visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12:00 p.m. CT. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

Dameon Pierce powers Texans TD drive, exits w/ 6 yards per carry

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce rumbled for 30 yards on just five rushing attempts, and was the driving force behind the first touchdown drive of the game.
news

C.J. Stroud tosses TD at New Orleans in final preseason tune-up

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw a first quarter touchdown pass to Nico Collins in the preseason finale on Sunday night in New Orleans. 
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints | 2023 Preseason Week 3

The Houston Texans are visiting the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 p.m. CT in their preseason finale. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins | 2023 Preseason Week 2

The Houston Texans are facing off against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m. CT in their preseason home opener. See all the ways to follow along below.
news

How to watch, listen and stream Houston Texans at New England Patriots | 2023 Preseason Week 1

The Houston Texans are facing off against the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT in their first preseason contest. See all the ways to follow along below.
Advertising