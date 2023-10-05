Will Anderson Jr. blocks field goals, goes thrifting, sings a little Adele 

In this week's Deep Slant 1-on-1 presented by Xfinity, DE Will Anderson Jr. opens up about his rookie campaign through the first quarter of the season. Through four starts this season, Anderson has recorded 15 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, five quarterback hits and is the first NFL rookie with a blocked field goal this season.

The Houston Texans No. 3 overall draft pick, and one of the seven team captains, uses his volleyball skills to block field goals. In his free time, he's partnered up with New Balance and likes to go shopping at thrift stores. Anderson shares which teammates also join him on his trips. Plus, the rookie met Adele this offseason in Los Angeles at a Lakers game. Anderson gives a play-by-play of the entire interactions and even sings a little bit of Adele (he's obviously a fan).