Friday update

in the second half. The thing I like about him right now is they don't linger. He comes back and plays well the next week. He's had a tough quarter and then comes back and plays better the next quarter. And that's what being a good quarterback is all about because you're going to get stopped at times, and how do you respond. And David has been responding, so that's very positive."

His teammates have noticed Carr's progression as well. With better play comes more respect in Kubiak's mind.

"The better he plays, the more they're going to respond to him," Kubiak said. "They see a battler, you know a guy that's doing everything he can to be a better player. And I think that's what our players respect and see. He's working extremely hard in the classroom as well as on the field. When players see that, they respond to him. He's still got a long ways to go. I'm going to continue to say that, and he knows that. But I like the way he's working."

Injury update: Two key players that were held out of last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars were Jason Babin (back spasms) and Jeb Putzier (foot). Babin will return, but his availability leaves Kubiak with some tough decisions come Monday.

"Jason (Babin) is fine," Kubiak said. "Jason's had his two best practices since I've been here, yesterday (Wednesday) and today (Thursday), so that'll be a tough decision. That's all predicated on the linebacker situation."

Putzier is a different story. He's been out of practice all week and is a big question mark for Sunday.

"Jeb will be a game time decision," Kubiak said. "We'll work him out before the game Sunday and he'll be a game time decision."