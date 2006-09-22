Friday update

to center and insert Fred Weary into the starting lineup at right guard. Kubiak explained Thursday that it's not quite that easy.

"The minute you do that, first off, Steve would have to work there (at center) all week so he works there all week and we really don't have another guard to go in and play and if something happened during the game, Steve would have to go back," Kubiak said. "I don't want to waist the reps. Drew's on this football team because we think he has a chance to be a player and we're in a situation now where it's his time to play then he's got to step up and play. That's why he's here. I want to keep our rotation at guard. I think Steve played well last week at guard and went to center when Mike got hurt so you try not to disrupt things more than they already are."

Carr running hot: David Carr is off to the best start of his NFL career this season. While the Texans are 0-2, Carr has thrown four touchdown passes and no interceptions. His quarterback rating is among the league's best. In fact his coach has rarely seen one of his quarterbacks rated so highly.