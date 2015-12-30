From 2-5 to 8-7: O'Brien explains 1 key change

Dec 30, 2015 at 08:33 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

When the sun set on October 25th, the Texans were licking their proverbial wounds after a 44-26 blasting by the Dolphins. The defeat dropped their record to 2-5. Head coach Bill O'Brien and company had to make some changes.

Along with offensive coordinator George Godsey and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, the coaches got quieter during certain portions of practice.

"When it's 11-on-11, it's the players' practice," O'Brien explained on Monday. "The coaches, George and RAC, they're on the side and they just signal the play in and the players practice. I think we made a decision to do that, so that we could help everybody understand what we were trying to do better because let the players figure it out."

Since then, the Texans won six of eight and are on the threshold of their third playoff appearance in the last five seasons. O'Brien's switch in practice routine near the midway point has been a key.

"We're not going to be out there on the game field to figure it out for them, so let's let them figure it out on the practice field," O'Brien said. "I think the players have done a great job of that. Our leaders have done a good job of that."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has enjoyed that different approach in practice, and thinks it's fostered better communication.

"We like that because the coaches aren't on the field playing with us," Hopkins said. "It's the team and it's the 53-man roster out there, so them giving us the chance to communicate with each other helps out on the game."

Defensive end J.J. Watt agreed, and said it's been like a mental measuring stick amongst the players.

"That's when you get a chance to see who knows what," Watt said. "If somebody doesn't know something, you get a chance to work it out with them. I think it's a great chance for us to all get together and figure things out."

Left tackle Duane Brown said the 11-on-11 change has amped up the intensity in practices, in a good way.

"It's just a game-like atmosphere when you get out there," Brown said. "You have your calls, the defensive looks, and you don't have a coach in your ear telling you what to do, telling you what to expect. You're able to communicate with each other and play a little bit faster, so I think that transfers to game day because of the game-like atmosphere we have in our practice."

The Texans practice again on Thursday and Friday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and will host the Jaguars this Sunday at noon CT in NRG Stadium.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud status, S.W.A.R.M. meaning, uniform upate | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, the Oilers uniforms, the Texans uniform change and more.
news

Texans share division lead...but still on outside looking in at playoff berth

If the season ended today...the Houston Texans would not be in the NFL playoffs. But the season's not over, and there's still an excellent chance at making the postseason.
news

Case Keenum starts at quarterback vs. Titans

In Sunday's road game at Tennessee, veteran Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Houston Texans.
news

Texans at Titans | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans on the road in Week 15.
news

QB outlook for Sunday, Kicking game & tight ends | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans asked Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about the quarterback situation this weekend, the kicking game and more.
news

C.J. Stroud update, rookie growth, Wednesday practice | 1-minute recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday afternoon, and head coach DeMeco Ryans gave the media an update on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

C.J. Stroud update, Drones, New Uniforms timeline | Fans Wanna Know

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's comeback from a concussion, what's next at the quarterback position, drones, uniforms and more.
news

Playoffs still within reach for Houston Texans

Despite Sunday's road loss to the New York Jets, the Houston Texans are in the playoff hunt with four games remaining in the 2023 regular season. 
news

Texans at Jets | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the New York Jets on the road this Sunday at noon CT inside MetLife Stadium.
news

MVP? A return on the way? Playoff combos? | Fans Wanna Know

Texans TV's Drew Dougherty answered fan questions about C.J. Stroud's MVP chances, the possible return of kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, the playoff uniform possibilities and much more.
news

QB C.J. Stroud has highest of praise for CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. But quarterback C.J. Stroud singled out the second-year defender and heaped some praise upon Stingley.
news

Tank Dell aftermath, New uniforms and...PLAYOFFS??!? | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had questions about Tank Dell and who will step in for him, the new uniforms on tap for 2024, the playoffs and much more.
Advertising