From 2-5 to 8-7: O'Brien explains 1 key change

"We like that because the coaches aren't on the field playing with us," Hopkins said. "It's the team and it's the 53-man roster out there, so them giving us the chance to communicate with each other helps out on the game."

Defensive end J.J. Watt agreed, and said it's been like a mental measuring stick amongst the players.

"That's when you get a chance to see who knows what," Watt said. "If somebody doesn't know something, you get a chance to work it out with them. I think it's a great chance for us to all get together and figure things out."

Left tackle Duane Brown said the 11-on-11 change has amped up the intensity in practices, in a good way.

"It's just a game-like atmosphere when you get out there," Brown said. "You have your calls, the defensive looks, and you don't have a coach in your ear telling you what to do, telling you what to expect. You're able to communicate with each other and play a little bit faster, so I think that transfers to game day because of the game-like atmosphere we have in our practice."