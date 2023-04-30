From JuCo to the Texans: WR Xavier Hutchinson's NFL dream comes true

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

deepi-hutchinson

During his junior college days at Blinn College, Xavier Hutchinson sampled plenty of Blue Bell ice cream. His favorite flavor?

"Cookies and cream, for sure," Hutchinson said, laughing.

But his days at JuCo were bittersweet too, Hutchinson's dream was to play in the NFL.

"It really just think it put a chip on my shoulder," he said. "I was never satisfied with just being, okay or good, you know. Always wanted to be great and it's always been my dream since I was five years old. I know everybody says that, but just to be able to play on an NFL team, to have the opportunity to impact them in a great way has always been my dream."

On Saturday, Hutchinson's dream came true. The Houston Texans drafted the Iowa State wide receiver in the sixth round with the 205th pick. Hutchinson (6-2, 203) had the third-most catches in the FBS (107) and the seventh most yards (1,171) in 2022, adding six receiving touchdowns. Hutchinson's greatest strength lies in his relentless ability to make plays after the catch.

"I really think just being able to put the ball in my hands, my YAC ability," he said. "It's nothing pretty, but I fight for yards. I'm not willing to go down easy and also just feel like my contested catches and my versatility. I can play out wide, I can play in the slot, whatever the team needs me to do. I feel like that's what I can bring to a team very well."

After two years at Blinn, Hutchinson excelled and transferred to Iowa State where he earned All-Big 12 honors and Conference Newcomer of the Year. He led the Cyclones with 64 receptions for 771 receiving yards (with four receiving touchdowns) in 12 starts.

"Hutchinson was kind of a player that stood out to us here a little bit," Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said Saturday. "So here's a guy, Iowa State, highly productive. You go back and look at his production, and I would say, I don't know, he had 100 catches last year, the year before, whatever it was. Good size. Good toughness. Really good with the ball in his hands, great practice player. I would say this is a classic example of a guy whose workout didn't go great, but he's a good football player, so he kind of falls into that bucket. It's a player the offensive staff thought highly of."

The Biletnikoff Award finalist led the Big 12 in receptions for three consecutive seasons and was selected as a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Conference in the Big 12.

The Texans traded up to get the pick that brought Hutchinson to Houston. The Texans acquired a sixth-rounder (205th overall) from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round choice (230th overall) and a 2024 sixth-rounder, which originally came in a trade with Dallas.

Related Content

news

NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

From Tytus Howard to Tavierre Thomas, and J.J. Watt to Dez Bryant, players of the past, present and future sounded off with high praise for some of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend moves made by the Houston Texans.

news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.

news

Notre Dame O-lineman Jarrett Patterson a versatile player up front

The Houston Texans selected Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he brings a good level of versatility to the club.

news

With Draft finished, plenty on the horizon for Texans

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, there are a few key dates ahead for the Houston Texans, starting with rookie minicamp in less than two weeks.

news

The Houston Texans and the 2023 NFL Draft | By the Numbers

The Houston Texans wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night, breaking some team and league records.

news

Pitt DB Brandon Hill "Hell on wheels" for Texans defense

Pitt safety Brandon Hill brings a unique skillset and attitude to the Houston Texans. He was chosen in the seventh round at 248th overall.

news

Record-breaking Saturday trade sees Texans move into 6th round

41st trade of the 2023 NFL Draft set a new record for trades in a single draft; Texans moved up to pick Xavier Hutchinson.

news

Texans make 2 more Saturday trades late in 2023 NFL Draft

General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans moved around late in the 2023 NFL Draft by completing two more trades on Saturday.

news

LB Henry To'oto'o reunited with Alabama best friend, Texans LB Christian Harris

The Houston Texans selected Alabama linebacker Henry To'oto'o in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, reuniting him with his college best friend, linebacker Christian Harris.

news

DE Dylan Horton excited to get to work in DeMeco Ryans' defense | 2023 NFL Draft

Selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans, TCU DE Dylan Horton discusses strengths of his game and where he might fit into DeMeco Ryans' defense.

news

Saturday Trades: Texans make 2 more deals on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Before a player was picked in the 4th round of the NFL Draft Saturday, the Texans made a pair of trades.

Advertising