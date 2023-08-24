Game-week mode, C.J. Stroud to start vs. Saints, Kevin Hart in a wheelchair? | Daily Brew

It's almost Fri-yay and we hope this Daily Brew give you the boost need to get to the weekend. Also, hopefully, your week is going better than Kevin Hart's (but more on that later).

First things first, the Houston Texans are in game-week mode and a few former Houston Cougars were back at practice on Wednesday. Rookie WR Tank Dell, who did not play in the second preseason game, and veteran QB Case Keenum, out with an undisclosed injury in training camp for the past week or so, were warming up with the team.

On Sunday, the Texans will close out their preseason at New Orleans. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said starter will play about two series against the Saints. P.S. Among those starters is C.J. Stroud.

Find out what else the head coach had to say in his Wednesday press conference via the DeMeco Drops.

With New Orleans less than a half-day's drive away, plenty of Texans and Saints have connections to either state or with former teams.

Coming up tonight: