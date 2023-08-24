Game-week mode, C.J. Stroud to start vs. Saints, Kevin Hart in a wheelchair? | Daily Brew

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:54 AM
It's almost Fri-yay and we hope this Daily Brew give you the boost need to get to the weekend. Also, hopefully, your week is going better than Kevin Hart's (but more on that later).

First things first, the Houston Texans are in game-week mode and a few former Houston Cougars were back at practice on Wednesday. Rookie WR Tank Dell, who did not play in the second preseason game, and veteran QB Case Keenum, out with an undisclosed injury in training camp for the past week or so, were warming up with the team.

On Sunday, the Texans will close out their preseason at New Orleans. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said starter will play about two series against the Saints. P.S. Among those starters is C.J. Stroud.

Starters reps at Saints, Tank Dell & Case Keenum return | Wednesday Recap

Find out what else the head coach had to say in his Wednesday press conference via the DeMeco Drops.

With New Orleans less than a half-day's drive away, plenty of Texans and Saints have connections to either state or with former teams.

Some notable connections from Texans-Saints matchup to know

Coming up tonight:

Don't miss Cal McNair's second-annual Ask Me Anything with fans!

In the meantime, catch some of our latest Texans podcasts from this week:

Find out what the Saints have been up to in training camp, Derek Carr's transition to a new team and thoughts on an NFC South division that's completely up in the air due to new quarterbacks.

Enemy Sidelines with Saints reporter Crissy Froyd | Deep Slant

Speaking of quarterbacks, Marc Vandermeer and John Harris drafted five QB "teams" they think will produce the most touchdowns in 2023.

QB intrigue around the league | Texans All Access

And finally, a cautionary tale from comedian Kevin Hart...

Never challenge a running back to a race. Even if he's retired.

