Starters reps at Saints, Tank Dell & Case Keenum return | Wednesday Recap

The Texans practiced outside late Wednesday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Here are a few items of note from Head Coach DeMeco Ryans' post-practice press conference, as well as the open locker room period that followed with the players and the media.

-Quarterback C.J. Stroud will start at New Orleans this Sunday evening. Ryans described the reps outlook for the rookie, as well as the rest of the squad.

"We'll play everybody in this preseason game," Ryans said. "As of right now, our plan is to get our first guys probably about two series' and see how that goes and allow the younger guys to have a lot of work in the game."

-Speaking of Stroud, veteran tight end Dalton Schultz has been mightily impressed with some of the progress Stroud's made since the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has made since joining the team in early May.

"Just coming into the huddle and being able to put a full play call together and make sure everybody's on the same page," Schultz. "(With the) West Coast offense these play calls get wordy. These play calls can get two or three lines long and him being able to step in and confidently say exactly the play call as he hears it and making sure everybody's on the same page has been big for us."