Some notable connections from Texans-Saints matchup to know

The Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints have some notable connections in Sunday's game. (Spoiler alert: they will face each other again in Week 6 at NRG Stadium). Let's take a look at how former teammates will now be lining up against each other as opponents.
Saints players who once were Texans players:
-S Tyrann Mathieu (2018)
-CB Bradley Roby CB (2019-20)
-CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB (2019-21
Texans players who were once Saints players:
-DT Sheldon Rankins DT (2016-20)
Texans and Saints player who were once teammates in the NFL:
-Former Las Vegas Raiders teammates, Texans DT Maliek Collins (2020), C Jimmy Morrissey (2021), LB Denzel Perryman (2021-22), LB Cory Littleton (2020-21) will all be facing Saints QB Derek Carr (2014-22).
-Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale and Saints QB Jameis Winston were teammates in Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2019.
Texans and Saints player who were once teammates in college:
-C.J. Stroud (2020-22) threw passes to Saints WR Chris Olave (2018-21) during their time at Ohio State.
-Both Texans WR Tank Dell (2020-22) and Saints DE Payton Turner (2017-20) played together at the University of Houston.
-At LSU, Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., OL Austin Deculus and DE Ali Gaye were teammates with WR Jontre Kirklin (2017-22) and TE Foster Moreau (2015-19).
Players returning home to Louisiana
-CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Baton Rouge)
-LB Garret Wallow (New Orleans)
-LB Christian Harris (Baton Rouge)
-T Austin Deculus (Mamou)
The Texans will close out their preseason on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 7 p.m.