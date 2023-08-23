Some notable connections from Texans-Saints matchup to know

The Houston Texans and the New Orleans Saints have some notable connections in Sunday's game. (Spoiler alert: they will face each other again in Week 6 at NRG Stadium). Let's take a look at how former teammates will now be lining up against each other as opponents.

Saints players who once were Texans players:

-S Tyrann Mathieu (2018)

-CB Bradley Roby CB (2019-20)

-CB Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB (2019-21

Texans players who were once Saints players:

-DT Sheldon Rankins DT (2016-20)

Texans and Saints player who were once teammates in the NFL:

-Former Las Vegas Raiders teammates, Texans DT Maliek Collins (2020), C Jimmy Morrissey (2021), LB Denzel Perryman (2021-22), LB Cory Littleton (2020-21) will all be facing Saints QB Derek Carr (2014-22).

-Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale and Saints QB Jameis Winston were teammates in Tampa Bay from 2018 to 2019.

Texans and Saints player who were once teammates in college:

-C.J. Stroud (2020-22) threw passes to Saints WR Chris Olave (2018-21) during their time at Ohio State.

-Both Texans WR Tank Dell (2020-22) and Saints DE Payton Turner (2017-20) played together at the University of Houston.

-At LSU, Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr., OL Austin Deculus and DE Ali Gaye were teammates with WR Jontre Kirklin (2017-22) and TE Foster Moreau (2015-19).

Players returning home to Louisiana

-CB Derek Stingley Jr. (Baton Rouge)

-LB Garret Wallow (New Orleans)

-LB Christian Harris (Baton Rouge)

-T Austin Deculus (Mamou)