Getting healthy



Texans running back Domanick Davis took more reps at practice Friday afternoon and is listed as probable for the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon at Reliant Stadium.



Quarterback David Carr who has been limited with a sprained right foot took his normal reps in Friday's practice and Texans head coach Dom Capers said he should not be limited in Sunday's game.

Davis returned to practice earlier in the week after missing the team's last game with an ankle injury. He injured the ankle in the first quarter against Kansas City Sept. 26.

Running back Jonathan Wells has performed well in Davis' absence, rushing for a career-high 105 yards against the Raiders. So, Capers is planning to work Wells, Davis and running back Tony Hollings into the mix against the Vikings.

The coach said the staff has not discussed who may start against the Vikings, who posses a very physical and talented defensive line, including former Texan Steve Martin.

Martin will likely see time on the line in place of defensive tackle Chris Hovan. In all, Minnesota has three first-round draft choices on the defensive front.

"We know Steve, he was here, played for us and did a nice job for us," Capers said. "He's a different style guy than Hovan. Hovan is a quick in the gap type of guy where Steve is a bigger guy that's hard to move off the line of scrimmage. We know he's a good football player."

As a defense, Capers said the Vikings are more of a "bend don't break" defense, tightening up pressure in the red zone. He said only four of thirteen drives against the Vikings in the red zone have ended in touchdowns.

Conversely, the Texans are playing the best on offense they have all season, including an offensive line that had its best outing against the Raiders.