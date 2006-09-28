Getting off the field

Ryans, for one, thinks it could be even easier to get off the field then by just merely executing. He said that the players need to be aware of the situation and then focus on execution.

"First thing is that I think everyone has to realize what's the down and distance," Ryans said. "I don't think guys are really paying attention to hey, it's third-and-nine, third-and-eight.' I don't think guys are honing in on that specifically, they just keep playing. We just need to focus on that and say, 'hey, we can't let them get here.' And then we can stop them. We just need to be more aware as a defense of how much yardage they need to get the first down."

Safety Jason Simmons offers an even easier solution.