Houston Texans
Giddy up: it's TIME for the Texans to choose | Daily Brew

Apr 26, 2024 at 09:30 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Here we go!

NOW the NFL Draft is here. Yes, Round 1 came and went last night without the Texans making a selection.

But heading into Round 2, Houston has a pair of picks in that frame, plus a third-rounder later on this evening. In all, they own nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, with another seven more in 2025.

As a reminder, the experts who filled out Mock Drafts that included the Texans' pick at 42 overall, are nearly-unanimous in the belief they'll add a defender tonight. Check it out here

Our pal John Harris--who serves as a Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter--detailed who the best available Round 2 options are here.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle, meanwhile, has his list here.

