Houston Texans
1 year ahead: Texans have 7 picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Apr 22, 2024 at 01:04 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In 2025, the Texans have seven picks in the NFL Draft.

We're just a few days away from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Texans currently own nine picks for this year.

But next year, they don't own a sixth-rounder and they have a pair of fifth-rounders after the trade with Buffalo for wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Houston dealt it's 2025 sixth-round selection to the Steelers in late August. In exchange, Pittsburgh sent offensive lineman Kendrick Green to the Texans.

Green Bay will host the 2025 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 24. Houston has a pick in each of the first four rounds, plus theirs and the Bills in the fifth, as well as their own in the seventh.

Executive Vice President/General Manager Nick Caserio has completed 18 trades during a Draft weekend in the three previous Drafts he's selected for the Texans.

With 16 picks in the next two Drafts, Caserio and the Texans have plenty of ammunition for moving up, moving down or staying put.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1
2
3
4
5 (FROM BUFFALO)
5
7

