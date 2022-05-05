Texans currently have 10 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

May 05, 2022 at 01:26 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The 2024 NFL Draft is about two years away, and the Texans currently have 10 picks.

Two of those selections are first-rounders: their own, and the one acquired in the March trade with the Cleveland Browns. Houston also has a second -round pick, a third-round selection, and a pair of fourths. One of those fourth-rounders is from the Cleveland deal as well.

The Texans also have a fifth-round pick, and currently have a trio of seventh-rounders.

However, one of those seventh-round selections is from the Chiefs, and it has conditions that may revert the pick back to Kansas City. Houston dealt defensive back Lonnie Johnson to Kansas City earlier this month in exchange for the conditional pick.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, at a date to be determined.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST
1ST (CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD
4TH
4TH (CLEVELAND)
5TH
7TH
7TH (NEW ORLEANS)
*7TH (KANSAS CITY)
* - DENOTES CONDITIONAL SELECTION

