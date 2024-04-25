Defense the choice for Texans at 42 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The NFL Draft is upon us, and the experts believe Houston will use its first selection on a defensive player.

The Texans own nine picks overall in this year's Draft, but none in the first round. Instead, they're slated to start picking on Friday night at 42nd overall, and almost all mock drafts have them taking a defensive player.

There are many mock drafts on the web, and HoustonTexans.com pulled from the more notable ones. Of those, there are 21 that have recently included Houston's pick, and 20 of those mockers have the Texans adding defensive help at 42nd overall.

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristill was mocked to the Texans by three different experts. Four other defensive players were mocked by two experts to Houston, with nine different players predicted by experts to be in Houston.

Defensive tackles Kris Jenkins of Michigan, Michael Hall, Jr. of Ohio State and Florida State's Braden Fiske were each mocked to the Texans by two experts apiece, with Iowa State corner T.J. Tampa also being tabbed as a Texan twice.

Houston dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesota for the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection this year.