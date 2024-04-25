 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Defense the choice for Texans at 42 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

Apr 25, 2024 at 01:12 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

16x9

The NFL Draft is upon us, and the experts believe Houston will use its first selection on a defensive player.

The Texans own nine picks overall in this year's Draft, but none in the first round. Instead, they're slated to start picking on Friday night at 42nd overall, and almost all mock drafts have them taking a defensive player.

There are many mock drafts on the web, and HoustonTexans.com pulled from the more notable ones. Of those, there are 21 that have recently included Houston's pick, and 20 of those mockers have the Texans adding defensive help at 42nd overall.

Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristill was mocked to the Texans by three different experts. Four other defensive players were mocked by two experts to Houston, with nine different players predicted by experts to be in Houston.

Defensive tackles Kris Jenkins of Michigan, Michael Hall, Jr. of Ohio State and Florida State's Braden Fiske were each mocked to the Texans by two experts apiece, with Iowa State corner T.J. Tampa also being tabbed as a Texan twice.

Houston dealt the 23rd overall pick and a seventh-rounder to Minnesota for the 42nd overall pick (a 2nd-rounder), a second-rounder next year, and the 188th overall selection this year.

A cornerback was the choice for Houston on nine (42.9%) mock drafts, with defensive tackle right behind on eight (38.1%) mocks. Two linebackers, a safety and an offensive lineman were the other four positions mocked to Houston in this final roundup.

Table inside Article
MOCK DRAFT TEXANS SELECTION
THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER) CB MIKE SAINRISTILL, MICHIGAN
ROTOWORLD (CONNOR RODGERS) CB MIKE SAINRISTILL, MICHIGAN
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (SAM MONSON) CB MIKE SAINRISTILL, MICHIGAN
HOUSTONTEXANS.COM/FOOTBALL TAKEOVER (JOHN HARRIS) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
HOUSTOTEXANS.COM (JOHN MCCLAIN) DT BRADEN FISKE, FLORIDA STATE
WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) DT MICHAEL HALL, JR., OHIO STATE
DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM) DT MICHAEL HALL, JR., OHIO STATE
CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) DT KRIS JENKINS, MICHIGAN
ESPN (JORDAN REID) DT KRIS JENKINS, MICHIGAN
HOUSTON CHRONICLE (JONATHAN ALEXANDER) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER) CB T.J. TAMPA, IOWA STATE
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (TREVOR SIKKEMA) S JAVON BULLARD, GEORGIA
THE ATHLETIC (BRUCE FELDMAN) LB EDGERRIN COOPER, TEXAS A&M
NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) CB CAM HART, NOTRE DAME
THE DRAFT NETWORK (RYAN FOWLER) CB KAMARI LASSITER, GEORGIA
ATHLON SPORTS (LUKE EASTERLING) CB KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY, ALABAMA
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS) CB MAX MELTON, RUTGERS
FOX SPORTS (ROB RANG) DT RUKE ORHORHORO, CLEMSON
YAHOO! SPORTS (NATE TICE) DT MAASON SMITH, LSU
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (JOE BROBACK) OL KINGSLEY SUAMATAIA, BYU
WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) LB PAYTON WILSON, NC STATE

Related Content

news

Defense the overwhelming favorite at 42nd overall | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

The Mockers have spoken: the Houston Texans will likely draft a defensive player at 42nd overall. With less than a month until the NFL Draft, the latest Mock Draft Roundup has some interesting results.
news

Reset button for Texans in the NFL Draft | Mock Draft Roundup, 4.0

The Houston Texans traded their first round pick to the Vikings in exhange for a second-rounder this year and another in 2025. Naturally, the Mock Draft world has reacted with their predictions for the 42nd overall pick.
news

Post-Combine Shakeup for Texans at #23 | Mock Draft Roundup, 3.0

Following the NFL Combine, most mock drafts have the Houston Texans taking a defensive player at 23rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Shakeup for Texans at #23 overall | Mock Draft Roundup, Post-Super Bowl

The latest round of Mock Drafts have the Texans split between taking a defensive end or a defensive tackle with the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Experts predict help in trenches for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

The first Houston Texans Mock Draft Roundup of 2024 has the experts leaning heavily towards the Texans taking a defensive or offensive lineman at 23rd overall.
news

Defense is the choice at #2 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

In the final Mock Draft Roundup of 2023, the majority of experts from around the media landscape predict the Texans will take an edge defender at second overall. 
news

Offense the choice at #12 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

The Texans own the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the experts are split over who they'll take. But Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the most-mocked player to Houston in the final mock draft roundup.
news

Ohio State WR the popular pick for Texans at 12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0 

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

QB gap narrows at 2nd overall choice | Mock Draft Roundup, 6.0

Alabama QB Bryce Young is the most-mocked player to Houston at 2nd overall, but several other mock drafts have Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud headed to the Texans.
news

Intriguing Texans Mock Draft | Daily Brew

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris did a mock draft for the Texans, and came up with some interesting results.
news

New favorite emerges for Texans at #12 | Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0

A talented pass-catcher is now the most-mocked player to the Texans at 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Advertising