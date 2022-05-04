GM Nick Caserio on the one consistency among new players added

Over the three-day NFL Draft, the Houston Texans added nine new players. Six played in the SEC, three were from Houston, several were teammates in college (WR John Metchie III and LB Christian Harris at Alabama, DB Derek Stingley Jr. and OL Austin Deculus and DL Thomas Booker and current QB Davis Mills). However, General Manager Nick Caserio described the one common thread among all the players he selected.

"I would say the one thing that's probably pretty consistent with the players that we've drafted is that mindset," Caserio said. "Whether it's Jalen, whether it's John Metchie or Dameon Pierce, (Austin) Deculus in that category. They share that and they see that in their teammate, and they think this is how we need to play. Kenyon (Green), big ass physical offensive lineman that moves people. You want to be a tough team. You want to be a physical team. You better have tough, physical players that adopt that mindset and then see what happens when we get on the field."