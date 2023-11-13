Go Crazy: A roundup of the wildness from W in Cincinnati | Daily Brew

Nov 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231113-brew

What a win.

The Texans are now 5-4 after their second straight thriller. They went to Cincinnati, controlled the Bengals for the better part of three quarters and change, slipped a little, righted the ship and kicked a game-winner as time expired. Huge plays came from the offense, defense and special teams, so let's dig in with some delicious content.

Team Analyst/Radio Sideline Reporter John Harris has the 'Big Play Breakdown' **HERE**.

Reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week C.J. Stroud turned in another sterling performance, and kept calm in the chaos, as Joshua Koch writes about **HERE**.

Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle wrote about Stroud's message to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the team **HERE**.

Devin "Motor" Singletary went OFF yesterday. He ran it 30 times for 150 yards and a score, and also caught a pass for 11 yards. Joshua Koch recapped Motor's monstrous day **HERE**.

Goodness gracious Sheldon Rankins was a terror on Sunday. He sacked Joe Burrow three times, hit him once on a pass that was intercepted, and I wrote a little about it **HERE**.

Three different players have kicked field goals for the Texans in 2023, and Matt Ammendola drilled a 38-yarder as time expired in Cincinnati. He was a long way...from watching television on his couch, as Alexander detailed **HERE**.

Speaking of the game-winner, here was my view of it yesterday at Paycor Stadium.

